Prof Kateregga accuses police of shielding estranged wife in property fight

The founder and Vice Chancellor of Kampala University, Prof Badru Ddungu Kateregga, has accused senior officials of the Uganda Police Force of mishandling his aggravated assault case and aiding his estranged wife in denying him access to their Shs5 billion matrimonial home in Buziga, Kampala.

Addressing reporters at the university’s Ggaba campus on Friday, Prof Kateregga alleged that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to act on instructions issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate his case and facilitate his return to the residence.

“The CID director, Mr Tom Magambo, has obstructed justice in my case,” Prof Kateregga claimed, adding: “He has been seen at my Buziga residence at night in vehicles with South Sudan and DR Congo plates, holding meetings with unknown persons. Why is he so involved in what should be a domestic matter?”

Prof Kateregga fled the residence in September 2024, citing an alleged attempt on his life by his estranged wife, Ms Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga Irankunda.

He claims Ms Irankunda has since collaborated with private security firm Scorpion Investigations and some police officers to bar him from returning.

Through his lawyers, Prof Kateregga says, he wrote to the IGP on May 26 requesting protection.

The academic told journalists that a response dated June 10 directed CID to investigate and assist him in regaining access to the home.

A follow-up directive issued on June 24 instructed Kampala Metropolitan Police to oversee a handover of the property in the presence of local authorities. According to Prof Kateregga, both directives were ignored.

“There are two police patrol vehicles permanently deployed at my house. I, my family, and my lawyers are denied access,” he said. “My home has effectively become a safe house.”

He also accused Ms Irankunda of stealing a Range Rover, a Land Cruiser V8, over Shs100 million, $75,000 in cash, and other valuables that he alleges were smuggled to Rwanda with the help of police.

Contacted for comment, police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke dismissed the professor’s claims as “malicious and misleading.”

“This is a private property dispute,” Mr Rusoke said, explaining that: “Police investigated and handed the file to the DPP, who guided that the matter be settled in civil court. We don’t enforce property rights without a court order.”

Asked about the IGP’s directive, Mr Rusoke said: “Even if the IGP writes, we need a court order to escort someone into a contested property. We’re not in the business of distributing property.”

“The DPP gave an opinion. That’s final. The rest is speculation,” he added.

Ms Irankunda had not responded to inquiries by press time.

Prof Kateregga concluded by calling on relevant authorities to intervene: “It’s disheartening that a law-abiding citizen, academic, and national contributor can be humiliated and denied justice like this.”