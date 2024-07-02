Prof Katunguka rallies private universities on research

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya, has rallied private universities to actively engage in research if they are to contribute to the society’s growth.

While giving a keynote address at the Muteesa I Royal University Charter ceremony in Masaka on June 12, Prof Katunguka said private universities must research to contribute to the generation of new knowledge because that is what distinguishes a university from a secondary school.

“This can be through graduate students and staff research. The money for staff research can come from the University Research Fund and partnerships with other universities and organisations either in Uganda or abroad,” he said, adding: “The staff can link with other philanthropic organisations and universities to write grants and win research funding. Funding can also be mobilised from other countries through bilateral engagements. However, this must be preceded by intentional research capacity-building efforts.”

In his paper, “The role of private universities in the higher education landscape in Uganda”, Prof Katunguka said private universities must ensure that there is adequate staff with PhDs to engage in the conduct of research and supervision of research by graduate students.

Importance of research

“Attainment of a PhD gives an individual the capacity to correctly identify a research problem, use correct methods to investigate the problem, interpret the findings correctly, and disseminate the findings to the general public through publications, conferences, and policy briefs. It also gives the individual the capacity to identify which part of the findings have commercial value and therefore needs to be protected and finally patented,” he said.

Private universities, he said, play a major role in the development of higher education through teaching and training, research, and services to the communities.

With the development of research, private universities, Prof Katunguka said, will produce experienced human resources who will not only meet the job market demand but also offer solutions to society’s problems.