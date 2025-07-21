Prof Luboobi: A humble Maths don

Back in 1978, the Mathematics Department was a small unit at Makerere University, led by Prof Paul Mugambi. A young lecturer named John Senyonyi was among the staff there. He was preparing to go to Australia to the University of Adelaide for his PhD in Mathematics.

Heading in the opposite direction was Dr Livingstone Serwadda Luboobi, then a young academic, who had just received his PhD in mathematical modelling of biological systems, also known as Bio-Mathematics. Of the then Dr Luboobi, Dr Senyonyi remarked that he was a man of quiet composure. “Even when he spoke, you had to listen, because every word was considered,” said the man who recently retired as vice chancellor of Uganda Christian University in Mukono. “I only got to know him more closely after my return to Makerere,” he said.

“He was such a quiet and resolute man; you could not raise a shout from him.” He had begun his career at Makerere in 1970 as a special assistant, following his graduation, where he obtained a first-class degree in Mathematics. He went on to become a lecturer in 1973, then a senior lecturer in 1977, an associate professor in 1985, and finally a full professor in 1997. During this time, Luboobi, who eventually became head of the Department of Mathematics in 1990, is said to have served with diligence, emphasising increased research in the subject. He was later elected dean of the Faculty of Science in 1994. He served in this office until 2001.

According to one of his students, Dr John Mango, until recently dean of the department of Mathematics, Prof Luboobi was credited with championing servant leadership, transparency, inclusive, and strategic direction at Makerere. He is considered one of Uganda's most accomplished scholars in applied mathematics.





Early life and education





Born to Lameka Serwadda and Sanyu Serwadda on December 25, 1944, in Mitondo Village in Kalisizo, Rakai District, Luboobi had his initial learning near his home, before he proceeded to Makerere, where he graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Mathematics in 1970. He later earned an MSc in Operations Research from the University of Toronto in 1972 and a PhD in Bio-mathematics from the University of Adelaide in 1980. Prof Luboobi later became the university's first elected vice-chancellor, holding the position from 2004 to 2009. During his tenure, he focused on strengthening the university's academic structures, research output, and institutional reputation.

Current vice chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe recalls that he was one of those who benefited from Prof Luboobi’s mentorship. However, Prof Luboobi’s tenure was also marked with extensive strife at the campus, led occasionally by the academic staff but also by students. Prof Nawangwe adds that this quiet demeanour cost him a lot. Despite the challenges, Prof Luboobi remained steadfast and often engaged in dispute resolution instances. “I had never seen Prof Luboobi or any mathematician getting angry … I don’t know why,” Prof Nawangwe says. Prof Luboobi received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Makerere University in 2013, recognising his academic and leadership contributions. He retired from Makerere nine years ago, but continued to carry out research in Mathematics, mentoring many postgraduate students. He was also a visiting professor at Strathmore University in Kenya until his death.





Farewell

Prof Luboobi was a devoted father to seven children and a beloved grandfather to several grandchildren.

He faced the loss of his dear wife, Ruth Mwandha Luboobi, in 2020.

On July 16, at the age of 80, he succumbed to complications brought on by cancer.

Prof Luboobi was laid to rest at his home in Mitondo Village, Rakai District, surrounded by family and friends.



