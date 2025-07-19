Prof Luboobi eulogised as selfless servant of Makerere, loving father

Family, friends, educationists and members of the academia gathered at St Francis Chapel-Makerere on Friday for a funeral service of Professor Livingstone Sserwadda Luboobi, a renowned educationist, mathematician and former Vice Chancellor of Makerere University.

Prof Luboobi passed away on Wednesday at 80. He’s survived by seven children and several grandchildren.

He was celebrated as a humble, admirable servant leader, with humility and commitment.



“Professor Luboobi exemplified Christ’s words in Mark 10:43 which says that whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant. His rise from a young tutorial assistant to vice chancellor of Uganda’s premier university reflects an unwavering dedication to the pursuit of excellence in service,” said the chairperson Makerere University Council, Ms Lorna Magara adding that;

According to her, Prof Luboobi’s truest reflection of his character came after his tenure as VC.

“He returned to serve as a professor, continuing to teach, mentor, and guide colleagues with humility and grace. Even in retirement, he remained a trusted advisor to many,” she added.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the university’s current Vice Chancellor eulogised Prof Luboobi as a dedicated servant of Makerere, a mentor whose warm smile and calm voice always offered encouragement and reassurance.

“He on five occasions took me along, for reasons I never understood then, when he was going on international trips and introduced me to many things, including research management,” he said.

Prof Nawangwe also praised Prof Luboobi's role in transforming Makerere into a research university.

"The greatest thing he did for Makerere was making the university a research-led institution. He knew where Africa should go, and unless we invest in research and innovation, we are not going to move forward," he said.

Speaking to mourners, Rev Con Dr John Ssenyonyi eulogised Prof Luboobi as a devoted lover of Christ and the church whose gains in academics didn’t push him into forgetting the Lord’s ministry.



“The time that God gave us vision to expand this chapel, we knew he was a former VC with technics to convince the university leadership to approve plans to expand this chapel and he truly did it. Whenever you see this chapel, please remember him because his signature is here,” he said.

Rev Ssenyonyi cautioned mourners to live responsibly irrespective of the tittles and wealth attained in life.

“When we die, we all die like the most illiterate, irrespective of our titles, books, and wealth. This doesn't mean we shouldn't study, but not knowing the day, hour, and minute of our death should give us a sense of responsibility," he said.

Prof Luboobi's son, Mr Dan Kibuule, described his father as a simple, humble, and dedicated man who instilled strong values in his children.

"Professor to us was a very simple man. He has taught us that you can make it in life and you still remain simple. He always said he didn’t want us to be pompous,” he said.

Born December 25, 1944, Luboobi will be buried to, July 19, 2025 in Mitondo, Kalisizo, Kyotera District.