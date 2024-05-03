Prof Mpezamihigo exits KIU after nine years as VC

The Kampala International University (KIU) Board of Trustees has chosen not to renew the contract of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, bringing his nine-year tenure to a close, The Monitor has established.

Circumstances surrounding Prof Mpezamihigo’s exit remain unclear, but a reliable source at the university told The Monitor on Friday that the board simply declined to renew Prof. Mpezamihigo’s contact.

“He [Prof Mpezamihigo] has been a star performance but as you know, he could have made some mistakes here and there as a human being which the university board of trustees based on not to renew his contract,” a senior staff at KIU who preferred to speak anonymously said on Friday.

In an interview with Monitor on Friday, Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba, the chairperson of KIU Board of Trustees confirmed Prof Mpezamihigo’s exit, saying the latter had completed his mandatory period as VC.

“Our policy allows a maximum of two-four- year terms for vice chancellor, but we added him one year due to Covid-19 period. So, Prof. Mpezamihigo has been working with KIU for nine years and we cannot add him even one day due to our policy of two terms,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

He praised Prof Mpezamihigo's service to the university and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Mr Basajjabalaba revealed that the search is on to get a new vice chancellor.

“ …our search committee advertised and shortlisted the best candidates who will soon go for interviews and the appointments committee will later announce the new vice chancellor who will oversee the next graduation in June,” he added.

Prof Mpezamihigo, often called "Prof Mpeza" by colleagues, offered a different perspective. He stated that he "resigned" from the position to focus on "nurturing some young university," though he did not elaborate on which institution.

He confirmed that he had already handed over his duties to the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics, Dr Tom Mulegi.

Prof Mpeza expressed satisfaction with leaving KIU at a time when it is considered highly competitive within Uganda, the East African region, and Africa as a whole.

“I am happy that I had successful nine years at KIU. According to Webometrics World Ranking of Universities we are 2rd overall best university in Uganda and in the region we are 3rd after Makerere University and the University of Nairobi, respectively .On the African continent, we are in 47th position compared to 61st in 2023, this is no mean achievement,” he said by telephone

On Friday, Prof Mpezamihigo posted on his WhatsApp status saying “This phase of the journey is done. I thank Allah for such great achievements .The writing is clear on the wall”.