Prof. Mugagga calls for early talent identification through school sports

The Principal of the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) at Makerere University, Prof. Anthony Muwagga Mugagga, has urged the government to mandate all schools to have playgrounds to help identify children’s talents early.

Prof. Mugagga, who has extensive experience in education policy and pedagogy across all levels, from pre-school to university, was officiating at the Sports Day of Namugongo Girls’ Boarding Primary School in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District, where he also serves as chairperson of the school management committee.

“The challenge is that most schools do not have playgrounds; so, the Ministry of Education should think of forcing them to have playgrounds so that we are able to identify children’s talents early,” Prof Mugagga said on August 9.

He added, “We should begin identifying talent early in life so that we can have a better sports culture in Uganda; remember, sports is one of the most-paying enterprises in the world. So, in case we identify our children early in life, then they would do better.”

“We engage in sports to teach children that they can compete without fighting because in Uganda, whenever there is a competition, we fight and beat each other; so, let these children learn that you can compete and win without fighting, and maybe in the future, they will take that message to politics.”

The headmistress, Ms Josephine Nabwami, said the school encourages participation in sports, Music, Dance and Drama (MDD), study tours, and clubs, among other activities, to nurture well-rounded children.

“Each year, we organise an activity and next year, we will hold a different one from what we have had. As far as academics is concerned, we were ranked number one amongst government-aided schools and received an award from Kiira Municipal Council.”

The Marketing and Distribution Manager at Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO) Limited, Mr. Ronald Jaggwe Muyingo, who was the chief guest, urged parents to actively participate in their children’s co-curricular activities.

“It was good to see parents and teachers competing against each other, which I think brings them closer,” Mr. Jaggwe said.

Five houses—St Charles Lwanga, St Matia Mulumba, St Gonzaga, St Mbaga, and St Kizito—participated in various sports activities, with St Gonzaga emerging winners. They were awarded a trophy and a bull for their outstanding performance.