Prof Nangoli appointed new UPPC managing director

Prof Sudi Nangoli has been appointed as the new Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) Managing Director, taking over from Mr Kenneth Oluka, who has been in the acting position for close to two years.

While handing over the office on Monday, Mr Oluka thanked the appointing authority for having given him the opportunity to lead the institution for one year and seven months.

He noted the issue of old machinery as one of the challenges which UPPC has grappled with for so many years.

''In order to be competitive we need to acquire a five colour machine because that's where the world of printing is but for us we are still lagging behind. So we need to get a modern machinery if are to compete favourably in this market of printing and publishing,” he said.

Prof Nangoli thanked God for the opportunity rendered to him and promised to do his best to revitalize the UPPC.

“I thank the board for entrusting me with this role and I assure you that I will do my best and use my expertise in propelling the corporation to deliver on its mandate. I pray that God makes me perform better,” he said.

“I will ride for the ability, and competence and shall go the extra mile to reach where UPPC is supposed to be and will exploit all the gaps uncovered since publishing is the future," he added.



Mr Joachim Buwembo, the board chairman of UPPC said Prof Nangoli was appointed on a three-year contract which is renewable.