Prof Nawangwe decries social media attacks

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has decried social media attacks, an issue he says the new university safeguarding policy should address immediately in order to make every person safe.

While speaking at the launch of the new Safeguarding Policy at the University on April 04, 2025, Prof Nawangwe said it is time for everyone to be safe in the university from any kind of attacks.

“I want to report to you that I have already reported my first case through this policy. I have reported the case of social media harassment against me, you should come and counsel me,” he said.

His remarks come a few weeks after he was embroiled in social media attacks by a section of activists on X-platform accusing him of a number of atrocities which he has since defended himself of through the same platform.

The new Safeguarding Policy, launched by Makerere University in partnership with MasterCard Foundation under the theme: Makerere University cares about your safety and wellness, aims at enabling learners and staff to enjoy a safe, respectful environment across institutions of learning.

Any university member under the new policy can secretly report the issue inflicted upon them without fearing that the offender will notice them.

Prof Nawangwe said, “All policies are geared at making Makerere a better environment for all of us. Makerere is an institution equal opportunity institution which should be enjoyed by everyone equally.”

He added, “Makerere is committed to safeguarding all members of our community, regardless of age, sex, or disability. Let's work together to create an inclusive and respectful environment for all.”

While officiating at the launch, Ms Rukia Nakadama, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio called upon other institutions of higher learning to ensure that they create safe spaces for everyone.

“In the past we have seen girls decrying sexual harassments in these institutions…the importance of safeguarding in these institutions cannot be underestimated,” she said.

Adding, “Higher learning institutions should be a place where people stay without fear because if such issues persist, they hamper the students learning and persistent growth therefore this policy should act as a beacon of hope to every student, teaching and non-teaching staff.”

She reiterated the government commitment of ensuring that all Ugandans live and work in a safe and better environment free from both physical and online attacks.