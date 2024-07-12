Prof Ngoma takes over as new KIU Vice Chancellor









Prof Muhammed Ngoma, a don at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) has been appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) for Kampala International University (KIU).

He replaces Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo who exited in May after completing his two-four year terms (eight years) and an additional one year.

Monitor has learnt that Prof Ngoma officially assumed office on June 4 and the university council approved his appointment on Tuesday.

He is expected to be officially installed on July 13 during KIU’s 29th graduation at its main campus in Kampala.

“I am already in office working and set for the task ahead,” he told Monitor in a brief Friday phone interview.

Prof Mpezamihigo, who is now the new VC of Masaka-based Equator University of Science and Technology, urged both the KIU Board of Trustees and the university council to support Prof Ngoma to execute his duties.

“If he gets all the support from them, he should be able to take the university to greater achievements,” he added.

Who is Prof Ngoma?

Prof Ngoma holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Makerere University.

He is a professor of Business Administration and Management- and the current Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC), a company mandated to provide security printing technology to all government MDAs, and a Board member of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

He sits on the Audit Committee of the Council of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). He also holds several other qualifications among which include; Internal Quality Assurance in Higher Education, Curriculum Design and Review, Pedagogy and Training of Trainers (Certificate from Makerere University Business School and Institute for Continuing and Adult Education – Makerere University) Certified trainer – Students Training for Entrepreneurship Education, University of Leuphana – Germany.

Prof Ngoma has, for the last 23 years, held different leadership positions in universities, and has sat on key university committees and boards.

Prof Ngoma has been a member of the Council of the Makerere University Business School Council, a member of the Makerere University Senate, a member of the Makerere University Board of Research and Graduate Training and a Board member of the Makerere University Business School Leadership Centre.

He has in the past been Head of Department of Business Administration for six years and Dean Faculty of Management for eight years at Makerere University Business School.

Prof Ngoma has also been Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research at Makerere University Business School for 12 years, where he managed Graduate Research and Training.

By the time of joining KIU as Vice Chancellor, he was the Director of the Energy Economics Modeling and Research Centre at Makerere University Business School.

Prof Ngoma has twenty-six years of experience in teaching, training, research and consultancy in the areas of communication, business administration, management, marketing, entrepreneurship, international business, leadership and governance in both the public and private sectors.