Prof Oculi, an academic export to Nigeria that Uganda forgot

Distinguished Ugandan-born political science professor and ardent pan-Africanist, Okello Oculi, undertakes his final earthly journey to pagak or place of no return tomorrow. But the celebrated scholar, poet, and novelist won’t walk alone, but be escorted by family, friends, associates, and admirers. Prof Oculi’s homeland, Uganda, has dispatched a three-level team led by Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao, with the literary fraternity represented by poet and dramatist Prof Opio Okaka Dokotum of Lira University, and Dokolo North County MP Moses Goli Ogwal.

To pay final respects will also be kinsfolk from Prof Oculi’s family and Okide Okweryito Clan from Dokolo District, northern Uganda, led by clan leader Julius Peter Odwee. On the team is also Prof Oculi’s sister, nephew, and a family coordinator. The illustrious Ugandan scholar passed on in Abuja, Nigeria, July 26, leaving behind an ineradicable mark on the African intellectual, literary, and political spheres.

Homage to Prof Oculi

Global tributes to honour the remarkable life and legacy of Prof Oculi, an African intellectual, literary and political giant, poured in yesterday. A service of songs through music and shared memories follows today, with the final funeral service at The Cathedral Church of the Advent, Lifecamp in Abuja tomorrow. Prof Oculi will then be laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, tomorrow, not in Uganda, but in his adopted home, Nigeria, where his wife, Debrah, children Sembene, Sophie, and Bashir, live. The celebrated scholar, poet, and intellectual lived 48 of his 82 years in Nigeria and was not able to return home, not because of his choice, but partly for the turbulence at home.

Prof Oculi left Uganda under a cloud of killings orchestrated by the military dictatorship of Idi Amin. Canadian-based Ugandan, Dr Muniini K Mulera, in his blog post on August 4, said: “Okello Oculi narrowly escaped death. Arrested by the military, was subsequently released, then spirited out of Uganda to begin a journey of no return, an exile from his motherland, whose loss Uganda is yet to comprehend.” Prof Oculi first left Uganda on a one-year student exchange programme at Stanford University, USA, between 1964 and 1965. He returned to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Uganda’s premier institution of higher learning, Makerere University, in 1967. He was soon on the move again for a Master at the University of Essex, UK, in 1968.

Upon return in 1969, Prof Oculi taught Political Science at Makerere University. Again as Dr Muniini recollects, Prof Oculi quickly “became a national figure and an intellectual influencer at a very young age.” The rare intellectual he was, within only a year of graduating from Makerere in 1967, Prof Oculi had published Prostitute, a novel, and also Orphan, a book-long poem. Dr Muniini says the two publications “elevated Oculi to the select group of African writers whose work became required reading for young bibliophiles of our generation.” Prof Oculi was later awarded a Rockefeller Foundation Scholarship to acquire PhD in Political Science at the University of Wisconsin, USA, in 1977. These academic excursions naturally estranged Prof Oculi from his roots, Uganda.

Prolific literary legacy

Dr Muniini poignantly captures this gap in his blog post, when he lamented that Africa remains poorer without Prof Oculi. “Okello Oculi was eulogised and honoured by newspapers and organisations in Nigeria, but was … depressing silence in the Ugandan news media, likely a reflection of lack of awareness of this great man.” Nonetheless, Dr Muniini adds that the demise of Prof Oculi “caused a dark chill that blistered the souls of those who were nourished by his prolific writing and his outstanding scholarship.” With the gap, notwithstanding, the death of Prof Oculi remains particularly sad for Uganda. As Prof Opio Okaka laments, “He [Prof Oculi] was one of the last of the iconic first-generation Ugandan writers. We have left only Prof Timothy Wangusa, Austen Bukenya, and Laban Erapu, as far as Uganda is concerned, and perhaps only Prof Anyang Nyongo in Kenya.”

Prof Oculi’s intellectual rigour, literary brilliance and quest for African cultural renaissance and progress is, perhaps, only comparable to that of Okot p’Bitek in East Africa. Prof Oculi (Orphan), Joseph Buruga (The Abandoned Hut) became part of the big three in the song school of p'Bitek long poems, Song of Lawino (1966), and Song of Ocol (1970), and later Two Songs: Song of a Prisoner, Song of Malaya (1971). For sure, we still deserved more from Prof Oculi, but won’t hear the last of him, for his brains will be preserved in the texts. As Prof Okaka says, he eulogises Prof Oculi in “Langi literature and the arts”, a chapter in a forthcoming book, The Lango Nation, to be published this year.

Prof Oculi remains one of the most prolific authors in Uganda with a large collection of literary and polemic works. To his names are titles that include Orphan (1968), Prostitute (1968), Kanta Riti (1973), Malak (1976), Kookolem 91978), Nigerian Alternatives (1987), Discourses on African Affairs (1997), Song of the Sun in Us, and Banana Man (2024). Tragically, the life story of Prof Oculi adds to the queue of what Dr Muniini laments as “brilliant intellectual that was let go by his country, and never wooed back, as though Uganda had surplus of gifted people like him.”

More Nigerian than Ugandan

After Wisconsin, Prof Oculi set his sights outside Uganda and never returned for 48 years. So, when the news of his death was broken by his Makerere University contemporary, Prof Anyang Nyong’o from Kenya, few even among the literary circles in Uganda, knew or had forgotten his roots in Abakuli village among the Okide Okweryito Clan in the flat plains of Dokolo District, northern Uganda. Prof Oculi had long settled at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. To him, Nigeria, as early as 1977, held the future of Africa. In Nigeria, he established himself, “lived and breathed Africa”, as scholar and ABU contemporary, Yusuf Bangura, puts it in a tribute.

Prof Oculi then remained Uganda – born, but became a leading Nigerian political scientist and a remarkable Pan-Africanist. As Dr Muniini writes, Prof Oculi developed into “… this bright Ugandan that our country surrendered to Nigeria, where he taught, excelled, married, parented, lived, and died after 48 years of residence.” Back home, the closest Prof Oculi came to impressing the minds of young Ugandans was through his innovation, the popular Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Mock Summits that he fashioned for Nigerian undergraduate course on public administration at ABU, but spread to Uganda, Kenya, and elsewhere.

In these mock debates, high school students would mimic the personalities, dressing, and the rhetoric of African heads of state in the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), and later African Union (AU) summits. So popular were these debates that Bangura, in a tribute to Prof Oculi, says the Nigerian television adopted it and became “a must watch at all layers of power.” Admirers of the mock summits included former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former AU chairperson Dr Dlamini-Zuma of South Africa, and was even performed at the AU headquarters in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

Perhaps Bangura’s tribute in Intervention, sums best the life world of Prof Oculi. “Africa had always been front and centre in his writings, advocacy and politics. He lived and breathed Africa. He was a passionate and relentless advocate of a united and prosperous Africa that can assume big power status in world affairs.” To Prof Okello Oculi, we say rest well in the bosoms of the earth at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

About Prof Okello Oculi

• Born in 1942 in Abakuli Village, current Dokolo North County, northern Uganda.

• He died in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 26.

• He was a distinguished scholar, prolific poet, novelist, and pan-Africanist.

• Awarded BA in Political Science, Makerere University, 1967.

• Undertook student exchange programme at Stanford University, US, in 1964-1965.

• Attained MSc in Arts, Essex University, UK, in 1968.

• Awarded Rockefeller Foundation Scholarship for PhD in Political Science, University of Wisconsin, USA.

• Moved to the Department of Political Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, 1977.

• Credited with the Mock-OAU/AU Summit which simulated the OAU/ AU process.

• He later moved to the Nigerian capital city, Abuja, as private political and social consultant.

• Member of Daily Trust Editorial Board

• Celebrated for numerous essays, many of them groundbreaking.

• By the time of his death, he was working on a book project on Diallo Telli, the OAU’s first secretary general.



