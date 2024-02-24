Prof Rugumayo installed MMU chancellor, reminds Museveni of Shs20 billion university pledge

Prof Edward Rugumayo is officially the inaugural chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University (MMU).

The instrument of authority to oversee the 10th public university was presented to Prof Rugumayo on February 23 by Vice President Jessica Alupo, during the 15th graduation ceremony of 642 students. The event took place at the campus premises in Ssaka, Fort Portal city.

Rtd Major Alupo represented President Museveni, who appointed Prof Rugumayo as the university transitions from a private to public institution, a process that began in 2022.

In his address, Prof Rugumayo expressed gratitude to President Museveni for appointing him as the first chancellor of the university and pledged to collaborate closely with the institution to contribute to its growth and development.

“I thank His Excellency the president for appointing me as the first university chancellor, the confidence of the fountain of honor and my ability will not be in vain, as I commit to fostering a culture of academic excellence, learning, and service to society. As I do so, I implore your excellency and all the stakeholders support me in doing this momentous task,” he said.

He added, “As a young university, there is still a dire need for teaching and learning services. This is therefore to kindly remind you of the presidential pledge made by His Excellency the President during the visit to MMU to officiate the first Rwenzori Investment Expo on 31st January 2020 where he unveiled the foundation for the construction of a faculty of science, technology innovation and also to support sponsorship of the faculty of science which was valued then at Shs 20 billion.”

Prof Rugumayo also appealed to the government to consider tarmacking the road from Fort Portal Town to the University in Ssaka. The road connects to the sub-counties of Kichwamba and Harugongo.

"Your Excellency, during the rainy season, the road becomes impassable, posing operational challenges for the university. I am optimistic that your government and capable leadership will view this request positively," Prof Rugumayo said.

In her address, the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, represented by Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Minister of State for Primary Education, noted that since the university transitioned to a public institution, it has achieved significant milestones including the increased enrollment of students to over 2,000 with approximately 50 percent of them pursuing science courses.

She said there is also ongoing construction of the infrastructure for the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Science at the university and commended the government for its support but also acknowledged that being a new public university, it faces various challenges that need attention and resolution.

“This university has just two years’ of operating as a public university and it has several challenges affecting its operation. The main challenge is inadequate infrastructure to support teaching and learning, infrastructure to support research, and office space. However, these challenges will be addressed in a phased manner,” She said.

In his address, President Museveni, represented by Vice President Rtd Jessica Alupo, tasked the university leadership to prioritise research and innovation for Uganda's development aspirations and actively engage in scientific and technological research to contribute to the country's growth.

"Mountains of the Moon University has the potential to play a crucial role in strengthening our national innovation performance, a pillar necessary to enhance the competitiveness of Uganda's industrial development. As a government, we strongly believe that universities should be drivers of technological progress," President Museveni stated.