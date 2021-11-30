Project to end malnutrition launched in Kabale

Kabale RDC Mr Godfrey Nyakahuuma and Dr Daisy Owomugasho, the Executive Director of Hunger Project, sign to launch programme. PHOTO | EMMANUEL ARINEITWE

By  Emmanuel Arineitwe

What you need to know:

  • Children are defined as stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median.

Although Uganda has experienced a substantial reduction in the prevalence of stunting from 45 per cent in 2000 to 29 per cent in 2016, undernutrition in all its forms continues to be a development challenge especially in districts of Kabale, Nwoya, Maracha and Bugweri with the highest prevalence rates of stunting in Uganda ranging between 22.9 per cent to 40.6 percent. 

