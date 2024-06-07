Project to plant 250 million trees countrywide kicks off in Busoga

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), in collaboration with the GRO Foundation and the government, has embarked on a multi-billion shilling project aimed at planting 250 million trees in the country over the next 15 years.

The mass tree-planting initiative, which was launched in Katuba village, Kityerera sub-county, Mayuge District on Thursday, marks the beginning of a nationwide campaign aimed at protecting the environment and restoring lost forests.

The decision to partner with the IRCU is because religious institutions possess large tracts of land, while places of worship can be encouraged to establish woodlots as models for their congregations to follow.

IRCU manager livelihoods and environmental stewardship, Dr Fulugencio Kayiso Mawanda, said they partnered with the GRO Foundation on December 18, 2023, and decided to start with the Busoga sub-region because of its poverty levels and environmental degradation due to rice and sugarcane growing.

“We are to plant 30 million trees in Busoga sub-region over the next five years and 250 million trees countrywide over the next 15 years,” Dr Kayiso said, adding that the exercise will involve all seven IRCU members with titled land.

IRCU members include the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of Uganda, the Uganda Orthodox Church, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the Seventh-day Adventist Uganda Union, the Born-Again Faith, and the National Alliance of Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches in Uganda.

So far, Dr Kayiso said, the UMSC were ready with land, and have availed eight areas where the tree-planting campaign will be in Busoga, including Katuba village.

The initiative is being funded by the GRO Foundation, whose co-director for the East African region, Mr Laban Joshua Musinguzi, said started three years ago and they have since invested at least $1m (about Shs3.7b), although $100m has been earmarked for the entire project expected to run until 2030.

“We are planting 250 million trees in Uganda for the next ten years ending 2030,” Mr Musinguzi said, adding that they have come with technologies as they will be planting during drought.

Mr Musinguzi said the project is hinged on climate finance aimed at poverty eradication, and has started in Busoga sub-region as a pilot, from which other regions will learn.

He added that the project will operate on three models, including future forest initiative, which will determine what trees grow in which area, the future leaders’ initiative, which is the grass root and will look at sustainable development goals, and the community mobilisation initiative.

Mr Musinguzi said 1,800 trees were planted on Thursday, and his organisation is going to provide 50,000 every week, adding that the National Forestry Authority (NFA) has trained residents on tree-planting strategies, including spacing, among others.

Statistics from the NFA indicate that Uganda’s forest cover is diminishing rapidly.

The Assistant Commissioner of Forestry Sector in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Mr Charles Byaruhanga, said in the 1990s, tree cover stood at 24 percent, before declining to 9.5 percent.

“The ministry has been working hard to reverse the trend and today, the forest cover is about 13.3 percent; this task of reversing the trend cannot be met by the government alone, that is why we need more partners like IRCU,” Mr Byaruhanga said.