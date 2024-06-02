Prominent Kampala digital marketer jumps to death – police

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 40-year-old renowned ICT specialist and digital marketer allegedly jumped to his death from the top of a building in one of the suburbs of the city.

The shocking incident occurred at Tagore Living located on Turnell Drive, Kamwokya, Central Division in the Kampala District.

The entire Public Relations, Marketing & advertising Community in Uganda is mourning @johnbabirukamu ’s death! We have lost a guiding star in the Digital communications space. A trailblazer and consummate professional, John was the go-to-person in anything digital marketing. If… pic.twitter.com/3xtzFTnJqS — Sheilla Nduhukire 🇺🇬 (@Snduhukire) May 31, 2024

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, identified the deceased as John Birungi Babirukamu, a resident of Kiwatule, Nakawa Division in Kampala, saying the incident was reported at approximately 11:40AM on Friday.

"The deceased had booked into the premises on May 30, 2024. Preliminary reports indicate that he jumped from the Level 2D balcony, falling into the neighbour's compound and dying instantly," he said.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted at the City Mortuary in Mulago.

We mourn the loss of John Babirukamu, a beacon of kindness in many lives. His passing is a stark reminder of the battles many silently face. If you're struggling, please reach out. There's help, there's hope. Let's honor John by being there for each other. You're not alone.… pic.twitter.com/gVLPi71IJ9 — ManCaveUG (@ManCaveUg) May 31, 2024

"Further information on the exact cause of death will be provided as soon as it becomes available," ASP Owoyesigyire added.

About Babirukamu

Babirukamu was one of Uganda`s most influential brains in the digital marketing and communications field with over 14 years of experience.

"With over 14 years of experience in marketing and communications, I am a passionate and driven leader who strives to deliver exceptional results for my clients and team. I have a strong background in management information systems, Digital marketing, and Digital transformation, as well as multiple ISO certifications that demonstrate my commitment to quality and security. In my most recent role as General Manager at Hedge Marketing, I oversaw the operations, business development, and strategy of a growing mid-sized business that serves a diverse range of clients across various sectors in Uganda," the former MTN-Uganda Digital Communications Manager, a role he held for two years, wrote in his Linkedin bio.

Through Hedge Marketing which he joined in 2020, Babirukamu established and maintained strong relationships with the company's clientele such as Prudential Africa PLC, Uganda Baati Ltd, Opportunity Bank, EFC Bank, Housing Finance Bank, AAR Insurance, Data Care (u) Ltd, DHL Handling, Finn Church Aid, SNV, Tunga Nutrition, and Uganda Marketers' Society, delivering innovative and effective Integrated marketing solutions that meet their needs and goals.

By the time of his death, Babirukamu who once worked as Head of Digital Marketing at Next Media between 2011 and 2016, was pursuing his eMBA from the University of Suffolk.

"I am always looking for new opportunities to expand, enhance my knowledge, create value, and most of all, pass on what I have learned over the years to the next generation of marketers. This is something I pursue through guest lecturing at the Makerere University Kampala, and the Makerere University Business School," he wrote.