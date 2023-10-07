Promiscuity, pornography killing young Ugandans – cleric

The West Ankole Diocese Bishop, Rt. Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, has decried the rate at which promiscuity and pornography are destroying the lives of young people, especially learners.



According to him, young people have been exposed to smart phones without guidance from their parents and they end up learning things that could destroy their lives.



“The promiscuity and pornography content have destroyed many young people and if you are a fan or subscriber, you are gone before your future husband meets you. You will already be an empty thing and you will have emptied your sexual life, be careful,” Bishop Twinomujuni warned.



He was speaking at the confirmation of 59 children into the Anglican Faith and dedicating to God 725 senior four and six candidates of Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School in Bushenyi District on Friday ahead of the November 10 national exams.



“The levels of promiscuity and pornography are high to the extent that men are attracted to men, women are marrying women and people are getting married to animals because the sexuality that God gave us has gone away through pornography,” he said.



He challenged students to discover their life desire and focus on achieving it through courage and education, citing the examples of former US president Barack Obama and late Idi Amin who started as a cook at the army barracks but ended up as president of Uganda.



Bishop Twinomujuni asked girls to live a fruitful life that adds value to the world such that when they are gone, the next generation will celebrate their legacy.



The School Chaplain, Rev. Can Ananius Nteireyo, urged parents to always have time with their children, guide them on how to live before they lose them to the vices that are taking over the young generation.



The headmistress, Ms Juliet Muzoora Atuhaire, asked parents, political and church leaders to continue giving them a hand towards grooming a responsible future generation.

“Most of the children are spoiled while still at home. They come to school with already bad behaviors. Parents are running up and down looking for money, leaving their children in the hands of maids and exposed to phones. The things they learn from being at large are not good at all. They may be dangerous to their lives. We all therefore need to be responsible over these children,” she said.

