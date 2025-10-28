Promises of sweet things to come at Kassanda factory

In a well-kept secret deal cleared by the government, businessman Abid Alam has sold his $40m (Shs138.4b) Kassanda factory to Asian business tycoon Ashish Monpara, also known as the ‘King of Sugar' and the proprietor of Modern Group, which owns 10 factories in Uganda.

Mr Monpara, upon sealing the deal last week, revealed that he would invest $250m (Shs865.1b) in the plant’s sugar mill, power plant, ethanol and increase its production capacity from the current cane-crushing capacity of 1,500 metric tonnes per day to 5,500 tonnes per day.

“With this acquisition, we move closer to creating a more sustainable, efficient, and world-class sugar ecosystem across the continent,” Mr Monpara said, adding that he aims to strengthen Uganda's sugar industry and redefine Africa's agribusiness landscape.

Kassanda Sugar Plant is the first sugar factory in Kassanda District, and it will be fitted with a cane-crushing capacity of 1,650 metric tonnes per day, equivalent to 1,200 bags of sugar per day.

This is expected to reduce the price of sugar. The factory, which was launched in September 2021, sits on 15,000 acres, with 8,000 acres covered with sugar cane crop. It reportedly employs 5,000 Ugandans, including 4,000 directly, 1,000 factory workers, 3,000 workers in the agriculture department, and 1,000 indirect employment. Mr Monpara said that his acquisition will see this number doubled to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Investment minister Evelyn Anite said the Kassanda Sugar deal between Mr Alam and Mr Monpara, was a shot in the arm for employees who were about to lose their jobs.

“The ‘King of Sugar’ is a dependable investor with 10 companies established in Uganda, employing 20,000 people. This is the investor who is going to run Kassanda Sugar, and all jobs there will be protected, and more will be created,” Ms Anite said.

She added: “There is no need for alarm. We cannot allow Kassanda Sugar to collapse when we have a resident multi-billion investor, the biggest miller in Uganda, with an established record in turning around struggling businesses.”

The minister applauded Modern Group’s diversified investments in Uganda and talked of a dependable investor with a profound impact on the country’s and sustainable development. Asked why companies like Kassanda Sugar were on the verge of collapse, Ms Anite clarified that: “Uganda is one of the best investment destinations.

The problems of Kassanda Sugar have nothing to do with the market; it’s a combination of cash flow and management issues.” Without delving into the details of what exactly happened to Kassanda Sugar, Ms Anite explained that “Cash flow issues arise when a business or individual spends more than it earns, leading to a shortage of liquid cash to cover expenses such as employee costs”.

President Museveni’s vision for job creation centres on economic emancipation through industrialisation, commercial agriculture, services, and ICT. Available data shows that between June 2015 and June 2025, sugar exports more than doubled, rising from 851,600 metric tonnes to 172,766 metric tonnes. Over the same period, export receipts rose from $547m (Shs1.89 trillion) to $1.112 b (Shs3.85 trillion).

Mr Ashish Monpara, the priopriator of Modern Group showing the Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa some of their products. Phot/ Busein Samilu

What’s next after Kassanda takeover?

Mr Monpara said his Kassanda sugar factory strengthens Uganda's position of being the leading sugar-producing country in the region and will see surplus exported to neighbouring countries and the Middle East countries.

“We shall be uplifting the entire Kassanda communities and Mityana area, which will not only protect jobs of the previous management, but we shall also create more jobs and livelihood for the neighbouring communities. We will give hope for upcoming generations because what we are doing will not be only for a few years but for the generations to come. We shall create our own city and this will strengthen Uganda's position as the largest sugar producer not only in Africa but the entire continent....It will have a major surplus of sugar, which shall be exported to the neighbouring countries and the Middle East,” he said.





Mr Monpara added: “Kassanda will not be just any other sugar mill in Uganda, but we are also going to create the sugar estate and sugar mill in the whole of East Africa, plant the whole of the sugar estate more than 1,000 acres, we shall have all amenities, sports complex, hospital, airport, bank, residences, schools.”

Kassanda sugar factory joins the growing list of factories Mr Monpara and his Modern Group have established in Uganda since 2015. Among them are Kaliro sugar and Kidera sugar factories. In total, the three sugar firms will produce 340,000 tonnes of sugar annually, which is more than half of the total 700,000 tonnes produced in Uganda annually. In August, the Asian business mogul unveiled the Kaliro sugar factory, which he equally acquired and expanded, doubling the direct jobs from 1,500 to 3,000 while indirect opportunities in transport, services, and trade has reportedly benefited 10,000 people.

During its launch, Mr Monpara described the plant as more than an industrial investment, calling it a promise to farmers, young people, and the country. “Kaliro Sugar is not just a factory, it is a promise. A promise to the farmers who rise before dawn to tend their cane that their sweat will translate into prosperity. A promise to the young men and women of Busoga, that dignified jobs and skills await them here at home.

A promise to Uganda, that every tonne of sugar we produce strengthens its economy, reduces imports, and opens new export doors across East Africa,” Mr Monpara said. He added that his dream is for the factory to become “a heartbeat of transformation,” committed not only to producing sugar but also to generating opportunity, dignity, and shared growth in partnership with government, farmers, and local communities.

Officials revealed that the factory is already making a significant impact and has ambitious expansion plans. Over the next two years, its crushing capacity is projected to rise to 8,000 tonnes per day, with annual output reaching 230,000 tonnes of sugar. The President, who was represented by Mr Francis Mwebesa, the minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, commended Mr Monpara for investing in Uganda, and especially for adding value to agriculture, creating jobs, and reducing Uganda’s dependence on imports.

“This factory represents the spirit of Uganda’s economic transformation—adding value to our agricultural produce, creating jobs for our people, and reducing imports while opening doors to new export,” he said.

Mr Monpara has, since 2017, established seven factories in Uganda worth $200m (Shs692.1b).

Other factories owned by Modern Group are Modern Distillers, which began production in 2017; Modern Gas in 2018, Modern Aluminum in 2019, Modern Organic Fertiliser in 2019, Modern Sanitiser in 2020, Modern Tiles (2020), Kidera Sugar in 2023, Lamborghini Drinks & Beverages (Modern Spirits) 2022, and Modern power in 2023.

Alam group chairman and directors

According to proprietor, all the 11 factories currently directly employ more than 7,500 Ugandans, including 500 in Modern Distillers, Modern Gas employing 70, Modern Aluminum (300), Modern fertiliser (200), Modern Hygiene (30), Modern Tiles (1,500), Kaliro Sugar (1,000), Modern Power (200), Kidera Sugar (1500), Modern Retail (700) and the newly acquired Kassanda Sugar employing 1,500 people. Mr Monpara was earlier this month named the Global Leader of the Year by Asia One Magazine for his leadership in transforming the manufacturing sector.

“I started my journey from Gujarat and went to Uganda in 2017, starting with one factory of Modern Tiles. We are into sugar, tiles, fertilisers, and power supplying to the to the grid and also doing agriculture on 2,000 acres of land,” he said during this year’s annual India-Africa conclave hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, a Indian government body, where participants discussed investment opportunities in Africa and India.

Mr Monpara added: “I have invested $200m (Shs692.1b), and the return on investment is 150 percent. The incentives we have are 10 years of tax holiday, machinery importation is tax-free, and does not need to go through channels. the Ministry of Finance clears straight away. In Uganda, you do not have gatekeepers who keep you away.”



