Promote reconciliation - RDC tells new councilors

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

The newly elected councilors in Ntungamo district have been asked “to be a mirror to the electorates and end standing conflicts that lead to litigation challenges causing financial wastages and delays that bring down service delivery in the district.”

Speaking during a training and harmonization meeting for the newly elected council members, Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr George Bakunda said:

“Ntungamo is suffering from unnecessary litigations that lead to overspending. Council must resolve this. At times this can only be resolved by roper council decisions. We need to see a council that stands on their own and commands the district.”

He furthers asked the council to preside over a district that will utilize budgetary allocations without sending back remittances at the end of different financial year.

Ntungamo district has in recent years suffered several litigation challenges with some employees getting damages from cases including unfair dismissal, recruitment, placement of employment especially poorly handled restructuring, procurement, among others.

High court recently awarded damages to teachers in the district who sued for damages after the district left them in acting positions as head teachers for over ten years without giving them the necessary allowances and not opening space for them to be absorbed into the system.

Advertisement

Also in the last three years, the district has been returning over Ush2b to the treasury after failing to absorb it. The district is currently indebted to a tune of over Shs600m, accumulated from failed payment of pensioners whose money was reportedly swindled by some employees.

Great lakes institute for strategic studies (GLIS) executive director Mr Godber Tumushabe who presided over the training of the new councilors asked the new leaders to always act selflessly and within the law.

The training was conducted by a local non-government organization South Western institute for policy advocacy (SOWIPA) saw councilors acknowledge need for team work- including with the natives.

New era

Only 19 of the 65 elected district councilors to Ntungamo district Local Government council will be serving a consecutive term of office.

The district shall also have a new district chairperson Mr Sam Mucunguzi who was elected after defeating the incumbent Mr Denis Singahache. Mr Mucunguzi, a former Journalist will be serving his maiden political term of office.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com