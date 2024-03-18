Property dealer faces fraud charges over Ponzi scheme

A property dealer has been accused of fraud in connection with a Ponzi scheme through which unsuspecting citizens were conned of millions of their hard-earned money.

Mr Innocent Tinyefunza, 33, a real estate dealer and resident of Gayaza in Wakiso District, was last Friday arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road on accusations of electronic fraud.

Electronic fraud is an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011.

It attracts a fine not exceeding 360 currency points (Shs7.2m) and or imprisonment not exceeding 15 years.

It is alleged that in 2022, Mr Tinyefuza and other suspected fraudsters coordinated a scheme in Bugiri District, persuading community members to register on an application named USwind.

The perpetrators allegedly provided the unsuspecting community members with a link promising access to a lucrative money platform linked to Airtel Money’s merchant code 102381.

“Under the scheme, the victims were led to believe that they could generate profits through online investments, prompting them to make huge deposits but the scheme, using a telephone application, was abruptly closed after duping people of their hard-earned money,” reads in part the court documents.





Investigations

It is stated that when the incident was reported, investigations pointed towards Mr Tinyefuza, who allegedly withdrew more than Shs400 million from the merchant using three SIM cards and two belonging to his wife.

The state alleges that upon arrest in an operation, a search at his residence recovered three SIM cards used in the fraudulent transactions, two SIM cards registered in his wife’s name, also involved in the illicit activities, a biometric machine for registering SIM cards, a laptop, registration documents for the merchant code linked to the conned money platform and additional company registration documents.

During the court session, the prosecution led by Ms Shifrah Nidoi, told the court that investigations are still ongoing. She asked for more time for the state to complete the inquiries.

Prosecution alleges that between July and August 2022, in Kampala District or thereabout, Mr Tinyefuza deliberately and unlawfully gained Shs10.2 million from Mr Hamza Ssenyonga, where the action was performed through a computer network.

The state also States that Mr Tinyefuza used a National Identification Card of Saleh Mukwanga and registered a company investments dealing in an online investment.

However, Mr Tinyefunza denies any wrongdoing and has since been granted bail pending trial.