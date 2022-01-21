Prime

Property developers face new tough building rules

Police officers look for survivors after a building collapsed in Kitebi, Rubaga Division in Kampala on August 17, 2021. It was later confirmed that one person died and the body was retrieved from the debris. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO  &  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Property developers will have to abide by new tough rules or face penalties under new guidelines by government.
In a January 14 letter to district, urban and sub-county physical planning committees, Mr Vincent Byendaimira on behalf of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban development, lays out the procedure for granting of building and construction permission. 
In the new guidelines, all intending developers will apply for development permission and  obtain a development permission certificate.
“This certificate shall bear conditions that the development must comply with, including, but not limited to, expected parking provision, building height limitations, and permitted land use,” Mr Byendaimira says. 

