Property lost as fire guts Red Cross offices in Pallisa

Property worth millions was on Wednesday lost in a fire that gutted the building that houses Uganda Red Cross offices, Pallisa branch.

The fire which broke out at around 8.00pm from one of the rooms and spread very first to other offices, is suspected to have resulted from a charcoal sack.

Being fresh from the field, it appears as though some pieces of charcoal were still burning, and therefore set the whole sack on fire.

The fire destroyed vital documents and office equipment worth millions.

North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso confirmed the development, saying that police have already started investigating the incident.

“The magnitude of the destruction caused by the fire was extremely too big to the level that all the office properties and equipment were completely burnt. As police, we are on the ground to investigate the cause and take necessary action,” she said.

The Resident District Commissioner [RDC], Mr Magidu Dhikusoka said: “I have to confirm that fire broke out and spread to various offices leaving nothing. The cause of the fire was a result of burning charcoal which was stored in the building. As security, we are taking on the owner of the charcoal for negligence and malicious damage.”