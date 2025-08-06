Property mogul Garuga is dead

Property mogul and former lead financier for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, James Musinguzi Garuga, has died.

According to his son Johnnie Musinguzi, Garuga died on Wednesday morning from Nakasero Hospital, Kampala, where he has been receiving treatment.

“Its true my father died this morning at Nakasero Hospital. Share with me your WhatsApp number so that I can post more details when I settle down," Mr Johnnie Musinguzi told this reporter on phone.

One of Garuga’s closest friends, Mr Charles Byaruhanga said that recently, James Garuga had a joint pain that was treated at Nakasero Hospital.

“After joint pain was treated, Garuga developed a pain in his throat which was also treated. Shortly thereafter he developed breathing complications and we decided that he gets back at Nakasero Hospital for thorough treatment and today morning he passed on,” Mr Byaruhanga said.

Mr Byaruhanga also added that although Garuga was diagnosed with cancer of the throat in 2005, it was fully treated and they were wondering if it could have resurfaced thus taking his life.

Garuga was born in 1953 in Kihihi sub-county Kanungu District and began his primary education at Kinkiizi primary school. He later went to Mbarara High School in 1971 and then Makerere College School for A’level from where he joined Makerere University for a Bachelor's of Commerce.

After graduation he got a job at Rayon textile limited as accountant and after one year he joined Shell oil.

In 1980 he rejoined Makerere University for a Bachelor’s of Laws (LLB)

In 2001 he stood for Kinkiizi West Member of Parliament against the former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi and lost the election and petitioned the High Court which nullified the election although he did not contest again.

Garuga came to fame after donating a Najjanankumbi building to house the Forum for Democratic Forces ( FDC) headquarters. He told the Monitor in an interview in 2014 that he felt that was his contribution towards the struggle.

He has been into commercial agriculture , through which he has championed community development projects that employed many Ugandans.

At the time of his death, he has been constructing an airport in his home district, Kanungu.



