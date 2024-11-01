Property worth millions destroyed as fire guts Apac commercial building

A devastating fire ravaged a commercial building in Ibuje Town Council, Apac District, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

The blaze, which began around 1pm, originated in an electronics shop before spreading to a nearby bookshop and tailoring workshop.

According to eyewitnesses, the shop was closed at the time of the incident, with all merchandise reduced to ashes.

"The shop attendants had gone for lunch, and the shop was locked. One attendant had delivered an order to a client, while another was at the restaurant," said Ms Barbra Adongo, an eyewitness.

Mr Alfred Jowaso Engim, LC3 Chairperson of Ibuje Town Council, praised the swift response that contained the fire.

"A water boozer truck from a road construction company helped put out the fire before police arrived," he said.

Apac District Police Commander, Mr Rodgers Kapere, confirmed the incident and announced the commencement of investigations.

"Our team is investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the damage. No fatalities were recorded," he said.

The incident has left the community reeling, with many questioning the safety measures in place to prevent such disasters.