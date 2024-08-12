Property worth millions lost as fire guts Nina Interior warehouse

A massive fire gutted the Nina Interiors warehouse on 7th Street in the Industrial Area on Monday, destroying property worth millions of shillings.

The fire, believed to have been sparked by a short-circuit, was detected by passersby and battled by a Uganda Police Department fire brigade team throughout the morning and afternoon.

By 10:30am, police fire trucks were on the scene, ferrying water to combat the blaze. Good Samaritans from the area also assisted, scooping water in buckets to support the fire brigade team. The team quickly connected to a nearby National Water hydrant, which helped them access water to put out the fire.

A police officer from Kisugu Police Station, who wished to remain anonymous, said the fire started slowly around 10:00am and caused significant damage before being noticed.

"Fortunately, the fire brigade was informed and responded quickly. The water hydrant was instrumental in accessing water to put out the fire," he said.

Assistant Inspector of Police Elly Walusimbi described the fire as a deep-seated one, burning far below the surface and requiring a lot of water to extinguish.

"Such fires take time and water because they start from below the surface, making it hard for water to reach," he said.