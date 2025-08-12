Property worth millions lost as fire guts timber workshops in Mityana

Police in Mityana District, Central Uganda, are investigating a fire incident that left property worth millions destroyed.

The fire, whose cause is still a mystery, is said to have started at around 11pm on Monday night, affecting timber workshops and one hardware shop in Buswabulongo Cell, Mityana Municipality.

According to locals, the fire started from one timber workshop before spreading to nearby shops, and they tried to put it out in vain.

"We called police after seeing the fire, and they came in time. However, they could not do much to stop the fire because they did not have firefighting equipment, since the only fire engine serving the four districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kiboga, and Kyankwanzi has been grounded since February," Sam Kyazze, one of the residents, noted.

Mr Peter Kyewalabye, one of the affected timber dealers, asked the government to come to their rescue because a big number of timber shop proprietors are servicing bank loans. He has, however, asked the police authorities to equip the regional police fire department because, since the fire brigade tender broke down in February, they have been struggling with handling fire outbreaks in the area.

"We cannot continue like this in a country where we have leaders. We cannot know when another fire incident will happen, and we need a standby fire tender to help us during such situations," he said.

Fire incidents are becoming common in Mityana District, and this is the fourth incident since January. Wamala Regional Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said preliminary police investigations revealed that the blaze had been caused by an electrical short circuit, though investigations are still ongoing. "We promise to come up with a report when investigations into that matter are completed," she said.

Many fires have been started in buildings unintentionally, mainly due to the occupant’s behavior, such as smoking with no regard for where the ash is deposited, bad kitchen habits, and unattended cooking. Some fires have also been caused by electrical faults. Examples of habits that can lead to fire outbreaks include leaving televisions and other electronic gadgets switched on 24 hours, sometimes even without any audience, and operating electrical appliances without following the manufacturer’s instructions.

According to the 2024 Annual Police Crime Report, there was a 13.3 percent increase in the number of fires reported from 1,104 in 2023 to 1,280 in 2024. Out of the cases reported, 1,150 were successfully handled, 120 were handled before the police fire brigade arrived, and 10 were false or fictitious fires.