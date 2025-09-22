Proposal to make Bughendera a district sparks excitement, hope

Locals and leaders in Bundibugyo District have expressed optimism over the proposal to create Bughendera District , saying it will bring services closer. The locals say the area has been grappling to access services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and safe water, that have remained inadequate for decades. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) 2024 report, Bughendera has a population of about 128,000 people, many of whom reside in hilly areas. Of the 14 lower administrative units in the area, 11 are located in mountainous zones. The proposed district, currently part of Bundibugyo District, comprises diverse communities, including the Bakonzo, Bamba, Babwisi, Batuku, Bavanuma, and Batwa. It will consist of 12 sub-counties, two town councils, 65 parishes, and 405 villages.

Education and health gaps

Mr Moses Bagambe, the councillor for Ngamba Sub-county in Bughendera, said that eight of the 14 lower administrative units still lack government-aided secondary schools, while many primary schools remain in poor condition. He highlighted underserved areas such as Ngite, Mbatya, Ntandi Town Council, Kisitu, Ntotoro, and Kagughu, all of which lack government secondary schools. “Mbatya currently has no health facility or secondary school. Ngite has only a Level II health unit, not the Level III it requires. With a dedicated district budget, we’ll prioritise building schools and upgrading health facilities so that every sub-county benefits,” Mr Bagambe said.

Infrastructure and roads

He emphasised the need for better infrastructure, noting that most of Bughendera’s terrain makes road construction and maintenance difficult. Only Ntandi and Butamamitundu Town Councils and parts of Ntotoro Sub-county are located in lowland areas. “When we become an independent district, we’ll have our own road unit and a dedicated Shs1 billion road maintenance budget. This will allow us to open up roads in our hilly areas, which have been neglected under Bundibugyo’s shared budget,” Mr Bagambe added. Access to safe water remains a major challenge in Bughendera. While Bundibugyo District as a whole enjoys 70 percent water coverage, sub-counties like Mbatya and Mabere have only 15 percent, and Ngite just 40 percent. “Once Bughendera becomes a district, we’ll channel resources directly to these underserved areas to ensure reliable access to clean and safe water,” Mr Bagambe said.

Political and community support

Bughendera County MP Acrobert Moses Kiiza, welcomed the development, saying the district will provide long-term solutions to the area’s unique challenges.

“Ours is a hard-to-reach, mountainous area. But with our own district, budget allocations will directly address our specific needs, especially in roads, healthcare, and education,” he said. Mr Joel Bwambale, the Bundibugyo District vice chairperson, said the creation of the new district will also help solve the problem of chronic absenteeism among civil servants, who often find it difficult to work in remote areas while residing in Bundibugyo Town. “With district headquarters located in Bughendera, civil service roles will no longer be viewed as remote postings. Our own professionals will be better positioned to fill these roles, ensuring consistent staffing at schools and health centres,” he explained.

Economic impact

Mr Zadoki Thembo, a local farmer, said poor roads have long hindered farmers from transporting their produce to markets. “Our vanilla, cocoa, and other crops often rot in villages because buyers can’t reach us. With a district of our own and prioritisation of road infrastructure, we’ll finally get our produce to market, increase our incomes, and improve our livelihoods,” he said. Ms Sylvia Mbambu from Ntandi Town Council added: “For too long, we’ve felt sidelined in resource allocation. Now, we will manage our own resources and shape our own destiny.

This autonomy will bring peace and focused development that we’ve waited over 15 years for.” Government position The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, defended the estimated Shs26 billion required to operationalise Bughendera District and three other new districts and one city, calling it a necessary investment. He said the move will bring services closer to the people and address historical ethnic and geographical challenges that have hindered the region’s development.

BACKGROUND