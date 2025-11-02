Proposal to put Industrial Court under High Court sparks outrage

Workers' Members of Parliament and top officials from the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) have strongly rejected a government proposal to make the Industrial Court a Division of the High Court.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a 5-day workshop for leaders of COTU-affiliated trade unions on Saturday, Workers' MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara said, "They want to make it like any other court and remove the representatives of the trade unions from the panel of judges, which is very unfortunate. How can you plot to harden the proceedings like those of other courts?"

Rwakajara emphasised that workers' MPs will not allow the government to destabilise the court, which is already serving aggrieved employees well.

"As workers MPs, we shall not allow these amendments to pass, and I want to rally you people (trade unions) to back us up and collectively fight this bad move," he said.

The COTU Secretary General added, "The court is already dispensing justice to aggrieved workers, and moving it to the High Court will mean unnecessary delays, yet workers face issues daily."

COTU Chairman General John Siel Oketcho, who is aspiring to become a Workers' MP, said, "The industrial court is the only tool we have as workers. Why should somebody just wake up from nowhere that we are amending the laws to take it back to the High Court, and as workers, we shall not allow it because we are now advocating for increasing judges."

The proposal to move the Industrial Court to the High Court was initially mooted by Gender Minister Betty Amongi, who argued that the court's budget being under the Ministry of Gender was disadvantageous to its judges and affected service delivery.

"The Industrial Court plays a vital role in handling cases from labor officers, yet it currently operates with only two judges. Ideally, they require at least five judges to function efficiently. Given the Judiciary's budget is protected, I propose that the court's budget be returned to the Judiciary. This would ensure the court receives adequate funding and its judges enjoy the same privileges as their counterparts in other courts. It's unfair that they are disadvantaged simply because their budget was moved under a different ministry," she argued.

However, workers' legislators opposed this move, noting it would undermine the court's spirit. The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, had to ask the Attorney General, Kiwanuka Kiryowa, to provide Parliament with a legal opinion on the proposal.

According to Justice Asaph Ruhinda Ntengye, the Industrial Court is a governmental judiciary body that rules on labor or employment-related matters and disputes.

The court currently lies within the docket of the Ministry of Gender, Labour & Social Development and records 700 labor-related cases annually.

The workers' leaders argue that moving the Industrial Court to the High Court would lead to unnecessary delays and undermine the court's effectiveness in dispensing justice to aggrieved workers.

They are calling for an increase in the number of judges to handle the growing number of labor disputes.



