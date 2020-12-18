Prosecution fails to present witnesses in Masaka NUP leaders case

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

The hearing of a case in which over 50 National Unity platform (NUP) supporters and leaders in Masaka has hit a snag on Thursday after prosecution failed to present witnesses in the case of inciting violence.

The Masaka grade one magistrate Author Zirabamuzale, was prompted to adjourn the matter to February next year after the state prosecutor, Jacob Nahurira told court that witnesses in the case were not in court.

Records before court show that the accused NUP supporters including leaders Florence Namayanja, Dr Abed Bwanika, Juliet Kakande, and Evans Kanyike among others committed the offense on November 18, 2020 in Masaka City when they took part in protests and processions without following guidelines put in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

Court heard that state’s witnesses including the Masaka Regional Police commander Enock Abaine, Sgt Godfrey Juma the head of the police political desk and detective innocent Musinguzi could not be in court because they were deployed in an operation.

Prosecution asked court for adjournment of the case to enable them summon the witnesses in the next hearing.

The presiding magistrate Zirabamuzale agreed with the prosecution adjourning the case to February 23, 2021.

The defense lawyer Mageran Kazibwe said that the adjournment is going to enable his clients to prepare for the forthcoming general election since most of the accused people are contesting for leadership positions at various levels.

The Masaka grade one magistrate’s court in November, granted the NUP leaders a non-cash bail of shs3 million and their sureties Shs1 million each, also non-cash.

The other accused persons were also granted a non-cash bail of Shs600,000 each after pleading not guilty to the charges of inciting violence, taking part in illegal processions and acting in a manner

that is likely to spread of an infectious disease (Covid-19).



