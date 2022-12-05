Prosecutors get new leaders

Ms Immaculate Angutoko Draru is the new president of Uganda Association of Prosecutors.

Ms Angutoko takes over the new mantle following an electoral exercise held last Friday in Wakiso District.

She garnered 130 votes against her closest challenger, Mr Peter Zehurikize, who got 53. Ms Angutoko replaces Mr Baston Baguma whose term expired last month.

Shortly after being declared winner, Ms Angutoko promised to prioritise the welfare of prosecutors.

Mr Julius Tuhairwe was also elected the vice president of the prosecutors.

Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP), in her remarks, reminded the prosecutors to always pay their subscription fee to the International Association of Prosecutors.

“I encourage all prosecutors in the country to pay that fee of €10 (about Shs39,000) and become individual members,” she said.

The professional body has a total of 254 prosecutors. Ms Angutoko will serve for a term of three years.

About Angutoko