Protect govt facilities from vandals, Muhwezi tells ISO

The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, has ordered district and sub-county (Gombolola) Internal Security Officers (DISOs and GISOs) to ensure the protection of government facilities that face vandalism.

Maj Gen Muhwezi said that while it is the role of the public to protect such facilities, security organisations will join in protecting them from vandalism while working with local governments.

“It’s the role of DISOs and GISOs to protect all public utilities that are within their jurisdiction. Work together with local government defence secretaries at LCs,” he said, during a fundraising function at Masya Primary School in Nyakagyeme sub-county, Rukungiri District on Sunday.

The function was organised by the Bushenyi District Woman MP, Ms Anet Mugisha, and other former pupils of the school.

Maj Gen Muhwezi asked locals to help secure the facilities, saying this has become a big threat to key installations including signposts in Kampala.

“These facilities are yours not for the government, so help in protecting them because you are the beneficiaries,” he said.

Facilities including road safety equipment, water pipes, electricity insulators, and railway lines have been targeted by vandals, looking for scrap to sell.

Earlier, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation security officer in the area, Mr Adam Kyakuwa, had said cases of vandalism of water facilities were crippling extension projects in Rukungiri.

“We have a problem of people vandalising our system, especially in Rukungiri. In this project of Kahengye, we have people who are doing malicious damage to our system so we ask security to cooperate with us so that we deliver good services,” he said.

The Rukungiri Woman MP, Ms Medius Kaharata, asked the government to ensure that teachers’ welfare in government schools gets better.