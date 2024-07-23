Protect the protesters, NRM youths tell police

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth League has urged police to provide protection to various youth groups that have requested permission to stage peaceful protests against corruption today.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, Mr Okot Olaa, the speaker of the National Youth Parliament and a member of the NRM Youth League, said as youth leaders subscribing to the ruling NRM party, they share the concerns of their colleagues from the youthful spectrum.

“As NRM Youth League, we have concerns about the issue of corruption that is ongoing in the country. In particular, we have seen a wave of consciousness growing in the last few weeks. On the one side from very active youth who care about their country, but on the other side from leaders who are failing to read the situation and the suffering young people are going through,” he said.

He added that in the past few weeks, Ugandans have come out loudly to condemn corruption, which has forced President Museveni to take action against some government officials.

“Police should read the times. This is not a time to dismiss young people. Let us come together and work. This is what we are asking for. We are not here to cause chaos. We want a negotiated position where the voices of young people can be heard,” he said.

Mr Chris Humphrey Kikuuiyakare, another member of the NRM Youth League, who claims to have ambitions to challenge President Museveni in the 2026 presidential elections, said when President Museveni took over power in 1986, he promised Ugandans a fundamental change, which included eliminating corruption.

However, he says after creating the Inspectorate of Government in 1988, all recommendations by the IGG have never been taken seriously.

The group further claims that in 2018, the President created the State House Anti-corruption Unit to carry out the roles of the IGG.

Recently, Mr Museveni also created the State House Revenue Intelligence Operations Unit to fight corruption in Uganda Revenue Authority, which the youth league argues appears like the head of State approach to fighting the vice is not yielding results.

“All of them [units] are mandated to do the same thing. All of them are [working] yet corruption is becoming bigger and bigger. Like the [former] IGG [once] said in her report, the corrupt are being shielded, that is why these bodies cannot do anything,” he said.

Asked whether they are part of the organisers of today’s planned march to Parliament and what they will do in case the police don’t listen to their requests, Mr Macxazzan Muhwezi, a member of the group, said just like the NRA fighters were forced to go to the bush to fight bad leadership without guns, the NRM Youth League condemns corruption in the country and they are not willing to inherit a country covered by debt.

“Ugandans wake up to work, they are taxed, money is wasted and it is stolen and misused. Even when the President invites stakeholders for a meeting, they acknowledge that corruption is a serious issue that needs to be confronted. Corruption is not just in the three arms of the government, but in schools, churches and everywhere,” he said.

He further explained that as young people, they cannot afford to condone corruption.

“We are not willing to inherit a country that is empty and yet Ugandans continue working and paying taxes and they cannot see services because of selfish people,’’ he said.