Protect your votes, not NRM's gains - Kasibante

National Peasants Party presidential candidate Robert Kasibante has urged Kamuli residents to protect their votes rather than safeguarding the gains of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Campaigning in Kamuli on Saturday, Kasibante defended his strategy of small crowds and no rallies, saying peasants' struggles are about reality, not deception.

"You can see what's happening in Tanzania and can we take lessons from it by standing up when our choices are overturned and our vote not honoured," Kasibante said.

He criticized President Museveni's campaign tactics, saying, "Mr Museveni dresses people in yellow, transports them, and surrounds himself with a host of artistes to fill the vacuum because he has nothing new to tell the public."

Kasibante raised concerns about government extravagance and unprioritised expenditure, promising to cut costs and inject resources into food security, education, and public welfare.

He proposed reducing MPs to two per district, a woman and a male representative, and scrapping Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), whom he deemed redundant.

"We shall embark on reallocation of resources, especially to education, to instill skills for the future, rationalize minimum wage, and engage in productive use of resources where they matter and are needed most for the public good," Kasibante said.

On poverty, Kasibante stated, "During every election season, there is always a new poverty-related program... But all these initiatives are designed to create false hope, not to address the deeply rooted poverty affecting our people." He expressed frustration that while peasants suffer in poverty, foreigners receive tax exemptions and huge profits.

When elected, Kasibante pledged to transform agriculture from subsistence farming to irrigation-based farming, ensuring food security and enabling people to save and achieve a middle-class economy. He also promised to provide free internet and data and use phones to pay the public, bypassing banking bureaucracy.



