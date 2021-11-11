Protest as govt asks for more Shs3.8t

Government yesterday tabled a Shs3.8 trillion supplementary budget before the Budget Committee just three months after the 2021/2022 Financial Year budget took effect.

The request drew criticism from members, who accused the Finance ministry of financial indiscipline.

Mr Opolot Patrick Isiagi, the committee chairperson, accused the ministry of poor planning.

Related Oulanyah slams Finance for messing up budget process National

“This committee will sit and only approve those that really need the funding and we shall throw away those that are not emergency in nature,” he said, adding: “You have not even spent the approved budget and you are asking for more money, which clearly indicates lack of planning on your side.”

The committee also noted that a worrying pattern has developed over the past five years, with massive supplementary budgets approved. This peaked the last financial year at more than Shs4 trillion in supplementary allocations.

Mr Henry Musasizi, the junior Finance minister in charge of General Duties, said yesterday the supplementary budget will cater to mitigating the pandemic and natural disasters.

Other expenditures include support boost economic recovery; external financing from development partners that was not incorporated at the time of finalising the budget for the Financial Year 2021/2022; security; and government commitments like the ongoing contractual obligations.

The bulk of the funds (Shs600b) will go to the mitigation of the effects around the second Covid-19 wave. Health interventions (Shs206.36b), local governments Interventions (Shs53.74b), relief to vulnerable population (Shs53.5b), security measures (Shs50b), ICT and communications (Shs8.1b), as well as contingency (Shs228.3b) gobble the other Shs600b.

Who gets what?

The Office of the President has been allocated Shs20.609b, with the State House settling for Shs56b. The Ministry of Defence leads with Shs400b allocated for operational shortfalls on wage, pension, medical expenses, food, clothing, National Defence College, recurrent arrears, and compensation to National Housing Corporation.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which scrutinised the supplementary budget before presenting it, allocated itself Shs114b. Other beneficiaries are Education and Sports (Shs48.5b) and Energy and Mineral Development (Shs28.950b).

The Office of the President requested another supplementary of Shs17.382b and State House Shs272b. Another Shs141b has been requested to fund Kiira Motors, with classified expenditure (Shs104b) and research and innovation (Shs27b) also floating requests.

Elsewhere, the Office of the Prime Minister requested Shs243.41b with Shs176.6b coming from External Financing approved and confirmed by the Word Bank for the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has Shs146b of which Shs131b is to cater to the shortfalls on wage, pension, medical expenses, food, clothing, machinery and equipment, residential buildings, National Defence College recurrent arrears and compensation to National Housing Corporation, and Shs15b is to cater to classified expenditure.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries got Shs95.2b, with Shs70b for the procurement of 200 assorted tractors, implements and accessory units as well as provision of water for agricultural production in Karamoja Sub-region; while Shs25b is to finance shortfalls on vaccines for the control of Foot and Mouth Disease.

The Ministry of Local Government has an allocation of Shs71.1b, with Shs31.3b to finance additional activities under the Parish Development Model.

Under the Ministry of Education and Sports — which received Shs127.110b — Shs67b was allocated to renovation and upgrade of Mandela National Stadium; Shs3.6b to cater to external financing for the Albertine Region Sustainable Development Project and Shs3.6b as GoU Counterpart Funding for the Albertine Region Sustainable Development Project.

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has an allocation of Shs163b while the Ministry of Works and Transport has Shs214.5b, with Shs184.8b to cater to emergency repairs on the Malaba-Kampala Railway line under the contract between Uganda Railways Corporation and China Railways and Bridge Corporation, and Shs29.7b for construction of roads to MMP Industrial Park in Buikwe while the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has Shs144.7b.

Others include Uganda Police Force (Shs60.180b); Uganda Prisons Service (Shs11.775b); Internal Security Organisation (Shs18b); Local Governments (Shs223.4b); State House (Shs5b) to provide financial support to Events Association Uganda; State House (Shs3b) to support M/S Gravity Investment Company Limited).

Sources of funding

Mr Henry Musasizi, the junior Finance minister in charge of General Duties, said the supplementary expenditure will be funded by a cocktail of suppression within the Budget, URA revenue performance, additional borrowing as well as external financing.

He added that through suppression, the ministry will raise up to Shs1.3 trillion.