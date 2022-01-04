Protestors storm Bekedea police with bodies of suspects who died in detention

A screen grab of a video showing people taking cover as police fired teargas and bullets to disperse a group of protesters who stormed Bukedea central police station with bodies of two suspects who died in their custody.

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • The two suspects had been detained following the murder of one Francis Opolot of Kapang parish, Kachumbala Sub County on Christmas Day.

Police in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda on Tuesday fired bullets and teargas to disperse protestors who stormed Bukedea central police station with bodies of two suspects who are said to have died under mysterious circumstance during their detention at the station.

