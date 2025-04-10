Protests erupt in Northern Kivu over UPDF’s decision to withdraw

Sporadic protests have erupted in Lubero territory, Northern Kivu, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) decision to withdraw from the area. For over five days, residents have taken to the streets, burning tires and chanting, urging the UPDF to stay and maintain peace in the region.

"We have taken the decision because it is a tactical operational process," said Col. Chris Magezi, acting deputy defense information and public affairs. "We are still continuing to discuss the same, and whatever we arrive at will be for the good of the people of DRC, as that is our main mission of protection."

The UPDF's potential withdrawal has sparked concerns, with many fearing a resurgence of militia activity. "The people were fearing for their lives, and that is why they went to protest that the UPDF remains," said Mr. Tafuteni Muhindo, president of Civil Society in Lubero.

The protests have resulted in businesses shutting down, with traders closing their shops and rendering the area a standstill for several days. In response, UPDF commanders have engaged with protesters, assuring them that their concerns are being considered.

In one instance, a UPDF commander addressed a group of protesters, saying, "Gentlemen and ladies, I request you that you go back to your work because UPDF is still here. If anything is concluded, I tell the area mayor to go on radio to tell the citizens to calm down. Let us agree and stop the protests because the UPDF is still here."

Col. Magezi explained that the decision to withdraw is due to the vast size of the DRC, which requires significant troop deployment. "You see DRC is very big, about 10 or nine times the size of Uganda," he said. "That means we would need a heavy deployment of the forces for us to cover all the affected areas because as we speak we are so overwhelmed."

The UPDF is working closely with the Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo (FARDC) to ensure peace and stability in the region. "We are discussing this so that as we bring sanity to some areas, we also give other parts of DRC the same," Col. Magezi added. "We are working hand in hand with FARDC to make sure that the people of DRC enjoy the peace that they deserve."