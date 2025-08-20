Provide timelines, Jinja hospital tells donors

The Busoga Health Forum, a health advocacy group lobbying for paediatric heart surgeries in the Busoga region, has urged all donors intending to support the initiative at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital to provide clear timelines for honouring their commitments.

In a telephone interview last Saturday, Dr Peter Waiswa, the chairman of the advocacy group, said despite securing two acres of land within the hospital to set up a paediatric heart surgery theatre, they are frustrated by empty promises.

“We are tired of people coming here with journalists to capture their visits and pledges, only never to return, yet the region is grappling with the highest cases of hypertension and diabetes in the country,” Dr Waiswa said.

“Jinja hospital is one of the few hospitals in the country with a cardiologist. The Busoga region has some of the highest cases of hypertension and diabetes. The Uganda Heart Institute has been conducting outreach programmes here, but it cannot perform surgeries for children because the hospital lacks a theatre, it lacks an anaesthesiologist, and yet the region has a population of five million people,” he added.

Dr Waiswa, responding to questions about the intention of the Indo-Africa Charitable Society, an Indian international charity, to equip the hospital with machinery to start paediatric heart surgeries, confirmed that they are in talks with both the organisation and the Mehta Group.

“We have given them a list of the equipment and the kind of urgent support required. We have also told the NGO to provide timelines for when the support will be delivered so that it becomes a tool of accountability for their donors,” he said.

Asked when the equipment would be provided, Mr Vasant Lakhani, the President and Founder of Indo-Africa Charitable Society, which has been running a ten-day free health camp at Mehta Sports Ground in Lugazi organised jointly with the Mehta Group, said they already had firm financial backing.

“For the last 16 years, we have been conducting medical camps in Uganda. We have found that one percent of the 1.6 million children born in the country each year have heart issues. We have been discussing with government to secure space at Jinja hospital to establish a treatment facility. We have a firm commitment of $36,000 (about Shs127m) available anytime,” Mr Lakhani said. He added that during their 16th mission, which ended last Friday, they treated 8,814 patients and provided meals for 15,430 people. “This year, we invested in a mobile laboratory valued at $60,000 (about Shs212m) to help with disease screening in rural communities,” he said.

Dr Satchidananda Mishra, the head of Mehta hospital, said since the medical camp began on August 4, most of the patients they have received are suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Last week, Health minister, Dr Ruth Aceng, said the government is mobilising funding to establish cardiology centres in all regional referral hospitals, apart from Mbarara, Mbale and Mulago, where surgeries are currently carried out.

“This is only possible where there is a functional intensive care unit. The Indo-Africa Charity is supporting Jinja with permanent equipment,” Dr Aceng said.



