PSU sets Shs2m minimum professional fee for pharmacists

The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) has announced Shs2 million as the minimum standard professional fee payable to pharmacists as their net monthly pay per pharmacy practice setting. Currently, the government does not have a national labour law specifying minimum wage for all employees in the country.

PSU, in a notice undersigned by their Secretary Dr Stephen Lutoti, indicated that the significant resolution was passed by the PSU during their Annual General Meeting held on September 26,2025 at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

“As a byelaw subject to the Pharmacy and Drugs Act Cap 309 and recognising the economic rights enshrined under Article 40 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the PSU resolved that, effective immediately, the minimum standard professional fee payable to pharmacists shall be two million Uganda shillings (Shs2,000,000) as net monthly pay per pharmacy practice setting,” the notice reads.

“This resolution aims to uphold fair compensation for the professional services rendered by pharmacists across Uganda. It is noteworthy that this professional fee pertains to the base remuneration for pharmacists' services and does not encompass additional benefits, allowances, or rewards that may be negotiated or provided based on individual agreements, performance, or organizational policies,” PSU stated further.

Speaking to this reporter earlier this year, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said there are still disagreements hindering the plan to have the national law on minimum wage.

“Minimum wage is not yet resolved. It is at Cabinet level and we are waiting [for their resolution]. It has never been concluded,” Mr Kibenge said. “There is a question of making sure that you take care of all dimensions; you don’t only think about the workers, you also think about the employers. That balance, I think, is what they have not yet sorted out.”

But PSU, in their September 30 notice, asked employers and organizations engaging the pharmacists to respect the resolution. They also indicated that subject to Uganda's labour laws and contracts entered into, additional benefits and allowances can be provided to complement the professional fee.

“All members of the PSU are expected to comply with this minimum professional fee standard and bring it to the attention of persons/ organizations that engages pharmacists,” the society stated.

“As part of applying for annual membership certificates and certificates of practice, pharmacists are required to provide a copy of their employment/engagement contract reflecting adherence to this standard. Contracts can be contract of Services or contract for services that should be in compliance with the Employment Act,” they added.







