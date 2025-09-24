Public concern mounts over fire safety at Busia border

Locals and other stake holders have expressed concern over the lack of firefighting equipment at the Busia border, a key entry point into the country for trucks transporting highly flammable substances such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, gas, and sulphuric acid.

Busia, one of the busiest entry points into Uganda and the wider region, lies along the Northern Corridor, the trade lifeline linking the port of Mombasa to Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, and the DR Congo.

However, this vital role comes with significant dangers, particularly the risk of fire outbreaks. These risks are heightened by the absence of functional firefighting equipment on the Ugandan side of the border. Mr Patrick Ssejoba of Ambulance Africa, who has been training border communities on emergency response, said the situation is worrying. “This is the main entry point for fuel into Uganda and the region. The fire risk is enormous,” he warned.

“I have been here building capacity for emergency teams, but without proper firefighting trucks, it’s not enough,” he added. Shockingly, the fire trucks currently stationed at Busia were donated more than 15 years ago and are now in a dire mechanical state. Mr Allan Wesonga Wabwire, a safety officer at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), said although fire hydrants and extinguishers had been installed in the area, the lack of firefighting trucks at the border remained a major gap.

Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho revealed that the trucks often fail to start during emergencies. “In one incident, a water tank detached from the fire truck while responding to a school fire. We had to use basins to fight the blaze,” Mr Wangira David, a resident who witnessed the event, said. Mr Hassan Namudya, a councillor in Busia town, expressed fears of a catastrophic disaster. “If a fuel tanker catches fire, it will spread to other places. We need urgent government intervention,” he said.

Mr Yahaya Kamba, a clearing agent at the border, criticised Uganda’s dependence on Busia County’s fire trucks from Kenya. “It is embarrassing. What happens if Kenya cannot help us during a fire outbreak?” he asked. Ms Jessica Amuge, the officer-in-charge of Fire and Rescue Services at Busia Police, said the district’s firefighting equipment is in a poor state. Despite this, she defended the commitment of her team. “We are aware that the fire trucks are not in the best condition, and this has affected our operations to some extent.

However, I want to assure the public that our team remains dedicated and always responds as quickly as possible to any fire emergencies,” Ms Amuge said.

She also revealed that limited resources had put additional pressure on the unit. An appeal has been made to the government and other stakeholders to secure modern firefighting equipment to ensure better protection for the border community.

SOME FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Have an escape plan

It is vital for every home to have an escape plan for each room, making the bedrooms top priority. This escape plan will help eliminate panic in an emergency situation.

Keep lighters out of reach of children

Children are most times fascinated by fire, but curiosity can get dangerous. Keep temptation in control by hiding matches and lighters, if possible keep them locked away.

Keep an eye on potential fire hazards

Look for things like tattered or torn, uncovered wires on electrical devices such as televisions, stereo systems, lamps or computers.

Teach children about fire precautions