Public flouts lockdown rules amid security laxity

By Monitor Team More by this Author

With the 42-day Covid-19 induced lockdown almost coming to an end, adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines among boda boda riders and other businesses is at its lowest in many parts of the country.

A survey by Daily Monitor found that many boda boda riders in several cities and towns were not sticking to transporting cargo and patients only but also carrying people, without wearing facemasks while some had no sanitisers.

Also, some retail shoppers and supermarkets are operating beyond curfew hours, others have no handwashing facilities, contrary to the guidelines issued on June 18 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

However, some locals blame the blatant flouting of guidelines on the growing laxity in enforcement by the police and other security agencies.

Mr James Wamukoto, a businessman in Nkoma Trading Centre in Mbale City, on Wednesday said police seem tired.

“There is no strict enforcement of the guidelines because the police officers just like us [the public] are also tired and hungry,” he said.

Ms Jane Namuwenge, a businesswoman in Mbale City, said the checkpoints are no longer heavily manned as it were the case at the beginning of the lockdown.

Advertisement

“This morning when I was coming to work, there was no single police officer at the checkpoints. This is not a good gesture from the police,” Ms Namuwenge said on Wednesday.

Mr Adam Mafabi, the coordinator of Mbale Motorcycles Operators and Riders Association, said they have cautioned boda boda riders against carrying passengers.

“We will not spare any motorcycle that is carrying passengers because it is contrary to the president’s directives,” Mr Adam, said.

President Museveni allowed boda bodas to only carry cargo and in extreme cases patients, and not operate beyond 5pm.In some towns and cities, boda boda riders are operating beyond 8pm in.

Mr Museveni also banned inter district travel, except between Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, for 42 days.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taikita, said they are doing whatever it takes within their means to enforce Covid-19 guidelines.

“We conduct night patrols and we have put in place road blocks to ensure that guidelines are respected,” he said.

Masaka

In Masaka City, many businesses in arcades and busy corridors continue to operate normally after pleading with local authorities that their shops are not crowded as those in Kampala Capital City.

Mr Fred Bwamine, the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, who also doubles as chairperson Masaka city Covid-19 taskforce, said all traders were allowed to operate provided they observe the SOPs . However, Mr Bamwine revealed that when authorities conducted an abrupt inspection around the city on Wednesday, they found that some traders were flouting Covid-19 SOPs as they were not social distancing, some had no washing facilities with soap while others were not limiting clients from accessing their shops and not wearing face masks .

“Our random inspection discovered that 50 per cent of shops in Kikuubo lane, one of busiest areas in Masaka City and some on the streets were operating in total disregard of Covid-19 measures .We are going to communicate our next course of action as the task force,” he said.

Mr Bamwine, who was in the company of a team of leaders of traders, ordered closure of about 40 shops.

Mr Vincent Kasumba, the resident of Masaka Development Forum, a body which brings together all traders in the city, said they have been advising their members to follow guidelines although some have not taken heed.

“We can assure the task force that we shall intensify our operations and make sure that all SOPs are fully adhered to. I implore the task force not to consider shutting down the city again,” he pleaded.

Mpigi

In Mpigi, some of the traders including operators of salons, boutiques, bookshops and internet cafes complain that the Presidential directive was not so clear on which businesses had to close.

“Let the President come out again and explain which businesses he specifically closed. He talked about Kikuubo and business centres, which we don’t have in Mpigi,” Mr Richard Kaberenge, a salon operator in Mpigi Town, said.

Ms Annet Nakanyoro, a fish monger in Mpigi Town Council, said despite being allowed to continue operating, they are receiving very few clients.

“Some people may want to buy fish but fail because there is no public transport to enable them reach the markets, others simply don’t have the money,” she said.

Lira

In Lira City, boda boda cyclists are also carrying passengers while other businesses are operating normally without social distancing and wearing of face masks. Many people prefer keeping masks in their pockets and hand bags.

A boda boda cyclist, who offered to speak on condition of anonymity, said they have been forced to operate illegally because they need to pay bank loans.

“The President should have restrained banks and companies, which give out motorcycles on loans from demanding loan repayment during this lockdown period,” he said.

Mr Sam Odongo, the chairman of Lira City Boda Boda Riders Association (LICBORA), acknowledged that some of their members were carrying passengers but said they have launched operations to stop the vice.

“We mounted an operation and confiscated some motorcycles and took them to Lira Central Police Station (CPS),” he said.

Although most of the business premises have hand washing facilities at their entrances, customers are not washing their hands before accessing them as is required by the guidelines.

Mr Moses Okello, a trader on Obote Avenue, said it is only wearing of the facemask that is important.

“Without a face mask, nobody can be allowed to access our shop,” Mr Okello said.

In Fort Portal city, some of the businesses, especially those that selling non-food items, have resumed operations.

The businesses that have resumed operations include boutiques, saloons, tailoring workshops and small bars.

Mr Didas Kateeba, who runs a tailoring workshop in Kisenyi, a Fort Port City suburb, said although opened there are no customers.

The Fort Portal Resident City Commissioner Mr Rogers Mbabazi, said they have been receiving complaints about bars that have continued to operate despite the ban.

“Last week, we received complaints about operating bars despite the ban but we are going to act. We want people to comply with the presidential directives,” he said.

Arua

In Arua City, it was found that boda boda riders who flout Covid-19 guidelines dodge road blocks by using undesignated routes.

Mr George Acikule, a boda boda cyclist, said: “Where does the government expect us to get money to feed our families if they only want us to carry cargo. Life is hard and we are struggling to earn a living.”

He said the policemen and soldiers also ask too much money from them when caught in the wrong.

Mr Celestine Oyet, the officer-in-charge of Traffic in Maracha District, said motorists are struggling to beat check points by using other feeder routes. “We have devised a strategy of patrolling the community access roads and other feeder roads because that is where they are passing nowadays,” he said.

Mr Ignatius Dragudu, the police spokesperson for North West Nile region, said cases of people violating Covid-19 measures are rampant.

“Some people are not wearing facemasks in public deliberately and Boda bodas are giving us a hard time for not respecting the curfew,” he said.

Tororo

In Tororo, running battles between security and members of the communities, have persisted as the former attempts to enforce presidential directives on Covid-19.

The acting district police commander, Mr Kassim Matovu, said most boda boda riders have designed a mechanism of dodging police road blocks.

“We have managed to arrest some boda bodas and made them pay fines. Some of them sometimes aim at knocking police at checkpoints,” he said.

In Budaka, the food vendors operating in Kamonkoli and Mugiti Sub- counties have threatened to poison police officers, accusing them of eating their food which they impound while enforcing curfew in trading centres.

In Jinja, many street vendors are not observing most of the SOPs

However, most boda bodas stages have hand washing facilities and many riders are complying by putting on masks and transporting cargo.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, Robert Muhereza, Felix Warom Okello, Robert Atiku, Scovin Iceta, Alex Ashaba, Philip Wafula, Wilson Kutamba & Brian Adams Kesiime