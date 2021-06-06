Public reacts as govt directs on schools reopening

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

School administrators and parents have expressed mixed reactions over the reopening for P1-P3 and semi candidate classes that is pending the President’s decision today.

Whereas some stakeholders say halting the reopening is a move which is unavoidable given the current status of the Covid-19 pandemic, others say government should find alternative ways for schools to operate in the new normal.

Mr Edward Kanonya, the head teacher of Kololo Secondary School in Kampala, said the current circumstances in the country are unavoidable and understandable but they are ready to abide by what the government says.

“The current situation in the country is beyond everybody and there is nothing we can do. Currently, we already have S1 and S2 students on campus so they are utilising the food we had bought. The impact shall not be felt much if government maintains the status quo,” Mr Kanonya told Sunday Monitor yesterday.

He added: “Let us wait for President Museveni’s address because he might say otherwise. He might guide us on how to reopen for the learners who are home.”

The President is expected to address the country on the matter today evening.

Ms Gladyce Kachope, the head teacher of Immaculate Hearts Secondary School in Rukungiri District, said she communicated to all parents not to send their children back to school until President Museveni communicates a conclusive decision on reopening of schools for learners who are home.

“Parents are aware of what is happening in the country. We had already communicated to parents not to bring their children until the government communicates. The parents received the news with mixed reaction because they feel the future of their children is not clear,” Ms Kachope said.

“We are happy the Ministry of Education has finally communicated because we were all confused,” she added.

She said since they already have Senior One and Senior Two students at school, government should wait for these ones to go for their holidays before bringing Senior Three and Five on board.

The Ministry of Education on Friday asked schools and the public to delay the reopening of P1-P3 and semi candidate classes, as well as breaking off for holidays until further notice pending the presidential address today.

“Pending the expected guidance of the President, the Ministry of Education and Sports informs managers of education institutions and the general public that the planned reopening of schools and breaking off for holidays as indicated above should be delayed until further notice,” Mr Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education, said in a notice to school administrators.

In December last year, the Education ministry revised the school calendar for reopening of educational institutions after the Covid-19 lockdown. P1-P3 classes were expected to report back on June 7, while P4 and P5 classes were supposed to break off for holidays on June 4.

The semi candidate classes, P6, S3 and S5, were also expected to report back for a special term on June 7.

Asked why the ministry delayed to issue the communication to the public, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, the director of basic education at the ministry of Education said the situation is volatile and they do not have control over it.

“We know we are disorganising the parents, the learners but it is not out of our wish, the situation is uncertain. The Ministry of Health is responsible for this because it is a health issue. They just advise us on the things to do,” Mr Mulindwa said.

Ms Daphine Kato, the principal of Kampala Parents School, said that they had prepared to welcome back the P1 to P3 pupils who have spent more than a year at home then they received the communication from the Education ministry.

Ms Kato added that much as they had hired extra teachers to handle the big numbers of pupils, they have to do what the ministry of Education has instructed them to do for the safety of the learners.

“Some parents had already paid schools fees, but when President Museveni says the pupils should stay home longer, we shall push the money they have paid to another term,” Ms Kato said.

However, one of the parents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said government must come up with a clear plan on the reopening of schools because some schools have since started extorting money from parents.

He added that his son contracted Covid-19 from school recently.

Some of the parents are worried about how the school fees factor will be handled in case reopening is halted yet they have already paid the money.

Mr Martin Okiria Obore, the national chairperson of the Association of Secondary School Head teachers, said schools should not exploit parents but rather compensate them for the school fees they have already paid in case the reopening of schools is halted.

Covid-19 and schools

Recently, schools have become hotspots of Covid-19 infections. At least 29 schools in 17 districts have registered Covid-19 cases and left at least one person dead even as it emerged that some shrewd directors were concealing cases in order to avoid closure.

Recently, top government technocrats recommended to President Museveni that teachers who have not taken Covid-19 vaccines should be blocked from teaching, while children in lower primary classes stay home longer amid surging infections.

This saw a number of teachers participate in the mass vaccination exercise conducted by the Health ministry at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.