Public relations symposium to boost skills

The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has urged communications officers to acquire more skills to help their respective institutions better relate with clients.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Wednesday, Ms Jackie Tahakanazibwa, the PRAU director of programmes, said because of trained and professional communication officials, public attitudes towards institutions such as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has positively changed the public attitude towards.

“Previously we used to run away from URA but now we have communications experts sitting in the corporate affairs department,” she said.

PRAU has organised a symposium slated for August 4 to equip communications officials with skills to help them become better in their profession.

“People should understand the critical role public relation does in building brands,” Ms Tahakanazibwa said.

“We thank the Nation Media Group for the thoughtful leadership when it comes to knowledge sharing by telling the Truth Everyday which resonates with advancing public relations excellence,” she added.

Mr Paul Mwirigi, the PRAU vice president, said other key topics to be covered in the symposium include the need to keep industry-based practices despite the evolving world of public relations and also to show the practitioners how good the profession is in driving organisational performance and delivering organisational success.

“Ms Kate Airy, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, will be the keynote speaker,” he said.

Mr Joshua Watwaluma Esau, the acting head of marketing at NMG-U, thanked PRAU for choosing the company as the media partner for the symposium communication for the second year running.

He said this shows how NMG-U has groomed professional communicators most of whom are PRAU members who are now telling compelling stories about their brands.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the best public relations practices in Uganda. It would be surprising that NMG-U isn’t part of the event because we together are building the Public Relations Association of Uganda,” he said.



