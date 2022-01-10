Public schools grapple with understaffing, old buildings

Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala (left) and residents clean one of the  classrooms  at Naama DAS Primary School last week. PHOTO/JESCA NABUKENYA

By  BARBARA NALWEYISO

  • District authorities say many public schools are rotting away while some private schools have been converted into different businesses.

A good number of public schools in Mityana Municipality are still grappling with understaffing, shortage of classrooms and dilapidated buildings despite reopening today.
Local leaders say this has greatly contributed to poor academic performance in many public primary schools implementing government’s Universal Primary Education (UPE) scheme.

