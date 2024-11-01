Public servants asked to embrace govt’s digital transformation agenda

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, has said public servants must fully embrace the government’s digital transformation agenda if it is to succeed.

Dr Zawedde said the government will achieve efficiency once its staff in ministries, departments and agencies become digitally fluent.

“When government employees embrace digital tools, we can deliver services more efficiently, reduce bureaucracy, and bring government closer to the people,” she said.

She added: “Technology isn't just about digital tools—it's about transforming lives and livelihoods. From my early days in the tech sector to my current role, I have witnessed first-hand how digital solutions can create tangible social and economic impact for our citizens.”

Dr Zawedde was speaking shortly after being awarded the prestigious International Computer Driving License (ICDL) Africa Recognition Award 2024 for her exceptional contributions to digital advancement in the region.

The development comes a year after the ICT Ministry launched the five-year digital roadmap, which seeks to, among others, connect more than 600 health facilities, all sub-counties, and districts to the Internet to ease connectivity and as well create over 300,000 jobs.

The award, announced at the annual ICDL Africa summit, acknowledges Dr Zawedde's pioneering work in revolutionising Uganda's digital landscape and her dedication to leveraging technology for social and economic transformation.

Mr Peter Maina, the ICDL Africa regional director, said Dr Zawedde’s commitment to digital transformation goes beyond infrastructure development “She has consistently demonstrated that technology, when properly leveraged, can be a powerful tool for social inclusion and economic empowerment,” he said.

Uganda under Dr Zawedde's guidance, Mr Maina said, has emerged as a regional leader in digital innovation, implementing a comprehensive Digital Transformation Roadmap that has become a blueprint for other African nations.