Public servants eyeing 2026 elections asked to resign

Public officers intending to contest for various elective positions in the 2026 General Elections have been advised to adhere to resignation timelines as stipulated by law. In an April 17 communication issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Mr Ben Kumumanya, reminded all public servants of the legal obligations tied to seeking political office. According to Section 4(4) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, 2005, any public officer, government agency employee, local government worker, or staff in institutions where the government holds a controlling interest, who intends to vie for a parliamentary seat, must resign at least 90 days before the nomination day.

Similarly, for those planning to contest for local council positions, Section 116(4 and 5) of the Local Governments Act Cap 138 requires them to step down at least 30 days before nomination day. The resignation must follow the procedures outlined in the terms of their employment or public service guidelines. “In line with the above, this is to guide you to take note of the election roadmap by the Electoral Commission in order to comply with the resignation and retirement timelines,” Mr Kumumanya said.

This, he said, would enable the government to plan accordingly to replace them. With the General Election expected in early 2026, the communication is timely, aiming to prevent confusion and ensure that public officers follow due process as they transition from civil service to politics. According to the Electoral Commission (EC) election roadmap, the deadline for resignation of public servants intending to contest for parliamentary election is June 13, while those intending to contest for local government seats is August 2.

However, those intending to contest for the presidential election can resign a day before the nomination. The deadline for resignation of the presidential candidates is October 1, a day before their nominations on October 2 and 3. In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, Mr Julius Muchuguzi, said: “The public servants intending to contest for various positions should pay attention to the deadlines as provided in various electoral laws. They should also obtain evidence that indeed they resigned from their positions.” He added: “The earlier these officials resign, the better because they do not have to be caught unaware.

They should resign in time, because if they do not resign in the stipulated timeframe, if proven with evidence, their nomination can be cancelled.” Some government officials intending to contest for various elective positions have started resigning, including Mr Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of Uganda Media Centre, who wrote to President Museveni on April 19 seeking to resign from his position as he plans to contest for elective politics. “I have got good endorsement from my colleagues in the NRM, Cabinet, and even in the Opposition.

I have got people who have started putting money on my table to fund my campaigns. I am intending to run for MP for the elderly (Eastern Region),” Mr Opondo said. Some private organisations also require staff intending to contest for various positions to tender in their resignations to avoid a conflict of interest. As a result, several media personalities have resigned to participate in the forthcoming elections.



