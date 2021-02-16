Public servants in new cities miss January salary

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

An unspecified number of public servants from the newly-created regional cities have not been paid their January salary, sources say.

In a January 28 letter to Mbarara City staff, the town clerk, Mr Theophilus Tibihika, said they had not received the third quarter of funds which had affected their salary payments.

“I regret to inform you that the third quarter release has not been effected for cities which has a occasioned a delay in payment of salaries, pension, gratuity and deduction remittances for the month of January 2021. This is to request you to exercise your patience as we harmonise to resolve the issue with Ministry of Finance...” reads part of the letter.

However, Mr Jim Mugunga, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson, yesterday said they had released the money for salaries.

“The status of cities didn’t change the obligation of institutions to hire people in accordance with the law. Those who are rightfully entitled to the wages, will receive them. Those who may have been recruited outside the process, the problems lies with those who recruited them,” Mr Mugunga said.

Local Government permanent secretary Benjamin Kumumanya yesterday told Daily Monitor that they had administrative issues as they transitioned from municipalities to cities, which delayed salary payment of all civil servants in the newly created cities.

He, however, added that this was resolved last Friday.

“I can’t say how many are affected. Money was released the other Friday. There is no cause for alarm. There was a delay because they are transitioning...,” Mr Kumumanya said.

Effective July last year, government created regional cities of Jinja, Mbale, Lira, Hulu, Arua, Hoima, Fortportal, Mbarara, Masaka and Soroti.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union secretary, yesterday said he had received complaints from some of the cities but had not established what the cause could have been.

