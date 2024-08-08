Public Service appraises accounting officers

The head of the Public Service, also the Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, is undertaking a comprehensive appraisal of permanent secretaries (PSs) in different government ministries.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Ms Nakyobe said conducting a performance appraisal among all PSs started last year and will be done annually.

She explained that this is done by looking at the work, role and functions of permanent secretaries as spelt out in the Constitution.

“So I look at the work you are supposed to do and I appraise you; have you done it or you haven’t done it, then I score you and give you marks,” she said.

Ms Nakyobe, however, declined to reveal the details of the appraisal.

Sources, however, revealed that three accounting officers, including the Finance ministry PS and Secretary to Treasury (PSST), Mr Ramathan Ggoobi; ICT ministry PS, Dr Aminah Zawedde, and the State House Comptroller Ms Jane Barekye are some of the star performers.

The others under appraisal include Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the PS in the Ministry of Internal Affairs; Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the PS in the Ministry of Agriculture; Ms Irene Batebe, the PS in the Ministry Energy; Mr Adolf Mwesige, the Clerk to Parliament; and Ms Ketty Lamaro, the PS in the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Ms Nakyobe said the entire exercise is to ensure the government evaluates the performance of the accounting officers in its ministries.

Following the advice of the PSC, a PS is appointed by the President under Section 174 (2) of the Constitution.

The functions of a PS under this article include organisation and operation of the department or ministry, tendering advice to the responsible minister in respect of the business of the department or ministry and implementation of government policies subject to Article 164 of the Constitution. The PS is also responsible for the proper expenditure of public funds by or in connection with the department or ministry.

Some of the PSs this publication talked to yesterday said they had not received official communication from the appointing authority about the exercise, but expressed gratitude for the process.

Ms Barekye said: “It is a motivational ranking that gives me confidence, strength, and the zeal to move forward and perform even much better.”

She added: “For us we move by the plans we have each financial year and targets that we have to achieve, so if you achieve them, they grade you. I did what I had planned to do and I think that is where they could have based to rank me.”