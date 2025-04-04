Public service ministry inaugurates research management committee

The government, through the Ministry of Public Service, has taken a significant step toward improving the quality of policy formulation with the inauguration of its first-ever Research Management Committee.

This new committee aims to ensure continuity and sustainability in the government's policy formulation process.

According to Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and the committee’s chairperson, the government recognized the need for an organized approach to build capacity for effective policy formulation.

The committee will also serve as a platform for conducting research to identify the root causes of issues affecting policy-making.

“This is a journey that will operationalize public policy research,” said Ms Bitarakwate.

She added that the committee will oversee public service research priorities, ensuring they align with key government objectives.

This multi-stakeholder committee is composed of representatives from various key Ministries, Departments, Agencies, academia, and the private sector. The government views it as a vehicle to drive the public service research agenda and support the Civil Service College’s mandate of advancing public policy research, providing policy advisory services, and fostering innovation.

The committee will be responsible for developing a comprehensive institutional research agenda that enhances public service delivery and ensures that policies are based on solid analysis and empirical evidence. Additionally, it will serve as an advisory body to the government, offering research-driven insights that inform decision-making and improve efficiency in public service.

Moreover, the committee will work to bridge knowledge gaps in policy implementation by facilitating learning and development initiatives aimed at improving policy development, implementation, and refinement.

The committee will also create platforms for engaging stakeholders in meaningful discussions to enhance knowledge dissemination, influencing the development and refinement of policies.

One of the key goals of the committee is to encourage innovation, focusing on evidence-based solutions and practices that can be integrated into training and policy development. This will ensure that public service is adaptive and responsive to contemporary challenges in policy and service delivery.

Minister of State for Public Service, Ms Mary Mugasa, who inaugurated the committee on April 2, 2024, at the Ministry’s offices, encouraged the members to embrace their roles with diligence.

“Work together across government ministries, private sector entities, academia, and civil society to generate and apply knowledge that enhances governance and service delivery,” she said.

Ms Mugasa pledged the government’s commitment to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure the committee operates effectively.



