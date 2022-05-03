Publicise govt projects, minister tells PRAU

The Ministry of Information and National Guidance has asked members of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) to publicise government programmes.

Speaking at the first Public Relations Symposium last week, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information, asked the association to work with his office to design strategies to improve communication, adding that government is doing a lot of good things that are unrecognised.

“There are people who do not appreciate public relations. Government does a lot of things but there is little known about what government does. How do we improve on communication on government work?” Dr Baryomunsi asked.

He added that digital communication and the Internet have affected the PR practice due to disinformation.

Dr Baryomunsi asked Parliament to processes the PRAU Bill to create a law that will clean up and strengthen the profession.

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, advised communications professionals to develop good working relations with the media as it affects decision making at strategic and operational levels.

Citing the current controversial coffee agreement, Mr Goobi told the professionals to always be proactive and provide information rather than waiting for false information to go to the public.

Mr Stephen Mwanga, the president of PRAU, said the symposium is a forum to discuss challenges such as disinformation, fake news, infiltration of masqueraders in PR and lack of a legal regime in the profession.

“PRAU is the only platform where PR practitioners meet and discuss issues affecting the industry. We hope that this sets the foundation for debate and suggest ways to navigate some of the challenges faced by PR in the country. It will set a clear path where PR should focus,” he said.

He added that they have come up with the PRAU Draft Bill to ensure that PR practitioners get into the board room through some statutory recognition, adding that they have also designed training curricula for the professionals.