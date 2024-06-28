Publishers decry Uganda’s poor textbook to student ratio

Publishers have decried “Uganda’s poor student to textbook ratio,” urging government to adjust the budget for procuring textbooks, to address the issue which they say “affects implementation of a competence-based curriculum.”

According to the National Curriculum Development Centre, compulsory subjects taught in Uganda average a textbook to student ratio of 1: 194.

Uganda Publishers Association chairperson Martin Okia noted that the neighbouring countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda have a favorable ratio that Uganda can equally achieve, if more resources are invested in procuring teaching and learning materials.

“In Kenya for example, the average number of students per textbook is 3:1.Uganda can move closer to two students per book if the budget is increased from the current Shs4.9 billion to over Shs33 billion,” he said at the launch of a book drive store partnership between Longhorn publishers limited and Book Riders Publishers Limited at the American Centre in Kampala on Thursday.

The partnership aims to promote integration of story books into teaching and learning processes.

Okia, who doubles as the managing director of Elimu publishers limited, said the Shs4.7 billion set aside for procuring learning materials is insufficient given high student populations.

On Thursday, he also recommended that public libraries should be well funded to stock more relevant books, other than relying on donations.

Longhorn Publishers country manager Charles Sseruwu stressed the need for availing textbooks that suit learners with special needs.

“Most of the times government purchase textbooks, it rarely buys story books. The textbooks don’t promote a culture of reading,” he noted.

Esther Kitumaini, the head of store at Book Riders Publishers, said schools should embrace storytelling and writing to simplify topics.

Safina Mutumba, the Principal Education Officer in charge of pre-primary and basic education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, government will closely work with publishers to ensure that the current demand is met, in addition to providing relevant books.