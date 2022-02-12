Pupil dies after eating poison-laced food in restaurant, sister hospitalised

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Seven-year-old Blessing Kukundakwe, a pupil at Kijuguta primary school in Kabale municipality and her 10-year-old sister, Sincere Ainebyoona Ampurira, are said to have eaten the food at Busingye local hotel located at Rwakaraba trading center in Northern division, Kabale municipality.

Police in Kabale District in western Uganda are holding a 53-year-old woman on murder charges after she allegedly served two pupils poison-laced food when they visited her restaurant for lunch.

