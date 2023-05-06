Pupil dies after ingesting poison, mother, brother hospitalised 

Tragedy has befallen a family in Kiboga District after a 27-year-old mother allegedly poisoned herself and two of her children, killing one of them.

Wamala regional police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala, identified the deceased as Hanifah Nasiwa, 6, a pupil at Good morals nursery school and a resident of Nasuna cell, Kiboga town council in Kiboga district.

"On Thursday, Rahumah Nankunda was summoned by police to appear before the office of child and family protection unit where she was supposed to attend a meeting with her husband, Sadick Musisi, and other family members. She came to police with her two children, Nasuna and Sadick Lubulwa, 4,” Ms Kawala said.

Police said Musisi and Nankunda’s mother-in-law, Harriet Nantiba were also at police where they had gone to sort out their misunderstandings they had over Nankunda’s alleged infidelity.

"Preliminary facts indicate that the mother-in-law had suspected Nakunda of being pregnant for another man who she had allegedly seen frequenting her (Nakunda’s) home whenever her husband was not around. Nakunda told her new boyfriend that Musisi (her husband) is her brother who travels a lot,” Ms Kawala added.

According to police, Nankunda’s new boyfriend has been taking care of her pregnancy.

Moments after the mother of her new boyfriend arrived at police, Nakunda reportedly picked her children and walked out of the premises claiming that she was going to the shop to buy something for the children.

She bought a bottle of soda which she mixed with herbicides and proceeded home where she allegedly drank the soda and gave some to her children.

Nankunda’s family at police waited for her return in vain, prompting Mr Musisi to send his younger brother to follow her to the shop where she said she was going.

However, he found her home locked inside her house.

The door was broken with the help of the village chairperson, only to find her and the children lying on the floor unconscious.

They were rushed to Kiboga hospital where one of the children died on Friday morning, according to police.

Ms Kawala said the scene of crime was documented and exhibits recovered.

The body was handed over to the family for burial as investigations continue, while Nankunda and her other child are still hospitalized.

“I wish she would poison herself and leave my children alive. My wife was angry because I confronted her over bad behavior. She had become too rude and disrespectful,” Musisi said.

Meanwhile the Kiboga Hospital Administrator Ms Viola Njuba confirmed the admission of the two patients but could not divulge details about their respective health status by press time.

Domestic violence is the most common type of gender based violence registered in Uganda.